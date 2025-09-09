Jun Ji Hyun, Kang Dong Won’s Tempest: Release date, where to watch, cast and plot

Upcoming political action drama Tempest starring one of the most awaited K-drama pairings, Jun JI Hyun and Kang Dong Won, is all set to premiere on September 10. Following the story of a mysterious man and a female diplomat, the story promises a lot of tension in the spy world. It also presents a new take on patriotism and the National Intelligence Service which works in secrecy for the safety of a country’s citizens.

When does Tempest premiere?

Jun JI Hyun and Kang Dong Won’s upcoming spy romance, Tempest, is all set to begin airing on September 10, 2025.

Where and how to watch Tempest?

The highly-anticipated political action Korean drama will stream on Disney+ and Hulu for domestic as well as international fans. A subscription to the platforms will allow fans to watch the Jun Ji Hyun and Kang Dong Won starrer.

What is Tempest about?

Tempest follows the story of a diplomat named Seo Mun Ju who used to be a United Nations ambassador, with a fame for her wise decision making skills and righteous behavior. She comes across a man named Baek San Ho who is popular among the mercenaries for his bold and courageous actions, but with a secret past, casting doubt on his loyalty to the two ends of the Korean peninsula. He is now a special agent with a task on his hands.

The two join forces to investigate and act on a national threat which is capable of disarming the security in both, South Korea and North Korea.

Who stars in Tempest?

Apart from the two leads, Jun Ji Hyun and Kang Dong Won, the story brings together an impressive lineup of actors including John Cho, Lee Mi Sook, Lee Jae Myung, Park Hae Joon, Won Ji An, Oh Jung Se, Lee Sang Hee, and Joo Jong Hyuk. Many foreign talents have also been roped in to create the perfect espionage sequence. Previously known as Polaris, the show reportedly took a whopping 70 billion KRW to be made.

