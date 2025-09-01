15 K-dramas and OTT releases to watch in September 2025: My Youth, Confidence Queen, Tempest, and The Murky Stream

From suspense films to romcom K-dramas, action, and more! September has a bunch of releases that will satiate the Korean-language drought that you’ve been through this year. Here are all the new drops you can add to your watch list this month.

1. Queen Mantis

Release date: September 5, 2025

When and Where to watch: Netflix, wavve, Viki, Kocowa, SBS TV, every Friday and Saturday at 21:50 KST

Cast: Go Hyun Jung, Jang Dong Yoon,

No. of Episodes: 8

Plot: Jung Yi Shin is not your regular mother. She has a history of killing 5 men, 20 years ago, but escaping mostly unscathed. However, her son Cha Su Yeol is a different deal altogether. A police officer, he loathes his mother and, at the same time, does not know what to do with their awkward relationship. Later, when another murder seemingly copying his mother’s techniques takes place, he seeks help from her in an unexpected move.

2. My Youth

Release date: September 5, 2025

When and Where to watch: JTBC, Viu, Viki, every Friday at 20:50 KST

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Chun Woo Hee, Lee Joo Myung, Seo Ji Hoon

No. of Episodes: 12 episodes

Plot: Sun Woo Hae was once a popular child actor. He stepped away from his entertainment career due to the greed adults around him. After growing up, he tries to find peace as a novelist and florist when he connects with his Seong Je Yeon returns to his life. She is now the team leader for Feel Entertainment, who, after a wealthy life, is thrown into the cutthroat world. Each other’s first loves, the two reunite after 10 years and grow as individuals whose pasts connect them in unexpected ways.

3. Confidence Queen

Release date: September 6, 2025

When and Where to watch: TV Chosun, Prime Video, Coupang Play, every Saturday and Sunday at 21:10 KST

Cast: Park Min Young, Park Hee Soon, Joo Jong Hyuk

No. of Episodes: 12 episodes

Plot: A remake of the original Japanese 2018 drama, Confidence Man JP, the K-drama version follows three con artists with each of their specialties. Yoon Yi Rang has an IQ of 165 and wields it as her superpower to fight against all odds. James comes with experience and takes over with humor and wit. Myung Gu Ho, as the youngest, has the skills to charm everyone with his upright nature. The three will join hands to win over the villains of this generation.

4. Tempest

Release date: September 10, 2025

When and Where to watch: Disney+

Cast: Jun Ji Hyun, Gang Dong Won, John Cho, Lee Mi Sook, Park Hae Joon, Kim Hae Sook, Yoo Jae Myung, Oh Jung Se, Lee Sang Hee, Joo Jong Hyuk, Won Ji An

No. of Episodes: 9 episodes

Plot: Seo Mun Ju is a skilled diplomat and former ambassador to the United States at the United Nations. Baek San Ho is an international special agent with an unknown background and nationality. The two cross paths as a deadly attack that could threaten the stability of the Korean Peninsula threatens everyone’s safety, using their past experiences to maneuver through the mess that stands before them.

5. You and Everything Else

Release date: September 12, 2025

When and Where to watch: Netflix at 16:00 KST

Cast: Kim Go Eun, Park Ji Hyun, Kim Gun Woo, Seo Jung Yeon, Kim Jae Won

No. of Episodes: 15

Plot: Ryu Eun Jung and Cheon Sang Yeon are childhood best friends with multiple decades of history between the two of them. After the former growing up in a humble background, she grows jealous of her best friend who has it all. From elementary school to their 20s and 30s, they have had very different experiences in life, but as 42 comes, Cheon Sang Yeon gets diagnosed with terminal cancer and seeks the help of her friend to plan her last days.

6. A Hundred Memories

Release date: September 13, 2025

When and Where to watch: JTBC, TVING, Viki, every Saturday and Sunday at 22:40 KST

Cast: Kim Da Mi, Shin Ye Eun, and Heo Nam Jun

No. of Episodes: 12

Plot: Set in the 1980s, the story follows a girl named Go Young Rye who is a model bus conductor on route #100, working at Cheong A Transportation. Soon, a rookie named Seo Jong Hui joins her to learn the ropes of her job. As women in the same field, they quickly become friends and learn about each other’s interests. However, a man named Han Jae Pil, a wealthy department store owner’s son and a boxing aspirant, appears in their path as the three develop a peculiar relationship.

7. Shin's Project

Release date: September 15, 2025

When and Where to watch: tvN, TVING, every Monday and Tuesday at 20:50 KST

Cast: Han Suk Kyu, Bae Hyun Sung, and Lee Re

No. of Episodes: 12

Plot: Mr. Shin runs a chicken shop, but he’s nowhere near an ordinary owner of a restaurant. A former well-known negotiator, he appears whenever there are troubles to use his conversational skills to come up with the most apt but unexpected solutions. A rookie judge named Jo Philip is suddenly assigned to work at the chicken shop instead of going to a courtroom, and begins working with the owner and his informant, a younger delivery woman, to solve cases.

8. To the Moon

Release date: September 19, 2025

When and Where to watch: MBC, every Friday and Saturday at 22:00 KST

Cast: Lee Sun Bin, Ra Mi Ran, Jo Ah Ram, Kim Young Dae

No. of Episodes: 12

Plot: Set at the heart of Marone Confectionery, the lives of three contract workers come into play as they struggle to get accepted as full time workers. Jung Da Hae, Kang Eun Sang, and Kim Ji Song, who work in the marketing, management support, and accounting teams, are all very different as people with varied backgrounds and ambitions in life. Ham Ji Woo comes from a wealthy family but has a slowly deteriorating relationship with life which changes after meeting Jung Da Hae.

9. Walking on Thin Ice

Release date: September 20, 2025

When and Where to watch: KBS2, wavve, every Saturday and Sunday at 21:20 KST

Cast: Lee Young Ae, Kim Young Kwang, Park Yong Woo

No. of Episodes: 12

Plot: Kang Eun Soo is a normal housewife, or so everyone thought. After trying to save herself from the vicious circle of medical treatment payments, she comes across hundreds of billions of KRW worth of drugs. She decides to sell them in a desperate attempt to save her husband. She comes across her daughter’s young art instructor, who lives a second life during the night as a drug dealer for rich kids in the Gangnam area. The two join hands to form a unique bond filled with crime and suspense.

10. No Mercy

Release date: September 24, 2025

When and Where to watch: Dramax, Wavve, every Wednesday and Thursday at 21:40 KST

Cast: Lee Joo Young, Koo Jun Hoe, Ji Seung Hyun

No. of Episodes: 8

Plot: The story follows Han So Min, who is an unknown actress with big dreams, but the ruthless deaths of her parents over a voice phishing scam leave her reeling and hungry for revenge. She infiltrates a voice phishing organization to avenge their demise and seek justice for her family with the use of deepfake technology.

11. First Lady

Release date: September 24, 2025

When and Where to watch: MBN, every Wednesday and Thursday at 22:20 KST

Cast: Eugene, Ji Hyun Woo, Lee Min Young

No. of Episodes: 12

Plot: Hyun Min Cheol has been elected as the president of the country. His wife, Cha Su Yeon, who was set to become the first lady in the upcoming 67 days, suddenly learns that her husband demands a divorce as the presidential inauguration day approaches. Sin Hae Rin, who is Hyun Min Cheol's closest confidant and secretary, gets caught in the tussle. Political struggles and family secrets unfold as the days approach before his appointment.

12. The Murky Stream

Release date: September 26, 2025

When and Where to watch: Disney+ (Disney+ Hotstar/JioHotstar in India)

Cast: Rowoon, Shin Ye Eun, Park Seo Ham

No. of Episodes: 9

Plot: Set in the Joseon Dynasty, the once clean Gyeonggang River has turned into a messy and soiled flow. Jang Si Yul is a mysterious man who hides his past to survive as a gangster of the Mapo Ferry. Choi Eun is a sharp-minded and pure merchant who leads the best merchant group in Joseon. Jung Cheon is an idealist who wishes to lead his life as an honest and corruption-free official. The three people with very different lives come together to maneuver their survival in the complex era.

13. Ms. Incognito

Release date: September 29, 2025

When and Where to watch: ENA, every Monday and Tuesday at 22:00 KST

Cast: Jeon Yeo Been, Jinyoung, Jang Yoon Ju, Joo Hyun Young, Seo Hyun Woo

No. of Episodes: 12

Plot: Kim Yeong Ran is a bodyguard of the owner of the Gasung Group. She comes from a humble family and dreams of earning enough money to own a house with her name on it. She is given the unexpected offer to become the wife of the owner by entering a contract marriage. The chaebol chairman is terminally ill, and with only three months left in his life, he wants his bodyguard to protect herself while escaping the money-hungry people around him. She goes undercover to adopt the identity of Bu Se Mi, a kindergarten teacher.

14. Crime Scene Zero

Release date: September 23, 2025

When and Where to watch: Netflix, at 16:00 KST

Cast: Jang Jin, Park Ji Yoon, Jang Dong Min, Kim Ji Hoon, An Yujin (IVE)

No. of Episodes: 10

Plot: The upcoming unscripted Netflix show takes on the unique setup of a dual role survival show where participants turn into suspects and detectives at the same time. They must play rounds of games to learn more about the stakes and try to outwit each other, all while suspecting everyone of being the culprit, as new guests and more crime scenes unfold.

15. Mantis

Release date: September 26, 2025

When and Where to watch: Netflix, at 16:00 KST

Cast: Im Siwan, Park Gyu Young, Jo Woo Jin

Plot: Set in the same universe as Kill Boksoon, the film follows a top assassin named Mantis takes a rare vacation only to come back and learn of Cha Min Gyu’s demise. He must now survive away from MK Enterprise to continue his sprint as the lead man in the hitman world. Meanwhile, he also comes across Jae Yi, his fellow assassin and a rival whom he used to train with but was ousted over her unfavorable relationship with the owners of the company, and harbors mixed feelings towards Mantis. On the other hand, his former teacher, Dok Go, is now striving to return as the head of the contract killing world.

