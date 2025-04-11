BIGHIT MUSIC's new boy group produced and danced for BTS, ILLIT, TXT and more? Here's what we know

BIGHIT MUSIC's upcoming five-member boy band is already making waves with their striking visuals, exuding an 'idol-like' aura even before their official debut. Beyond their captivating appearance, their impressive talents have also started to gain recognition. Information regarding their trainee days has surfaced, highlighting their skills as backup dancers, choreographers, and music producers for prominent HYBE groups like BTS, LE SSERAFIM, TXT and more.

Fans are particularly fascinated by the group's contributions to popular HYBE tracks, which have only added to the anticipation surrounding their debut. The new boy group consists of 5 members, aged 20+, Martin Edwards, Kim Jihoon, Song Hajun, James and Lee Sejin. James (a former member of Trainee A) and Martin were reportedly involved in ILLIT's songs, particularly in Magnetic and Cherish My Love. A 2024 report by K-media KBS credited "teenage music producers" James and Martin as contributing to Magnetic's songwriting and production.

The duo was also part of the choreography team of Cherish My Love. The yet-to-be-debuted group members were also involved with BTS, TXT and LE SSERAFIM's discography. James performed as BTS' Jungkook's backup dancer during his 2023 Inkigayo act of Seven. His dancing skills gained fans' attention and they were quick to recognize him as a former Trainee A contestant. They loved his duality as a serious performer and as a bubbly teenager, excited to be around a K-pop idol like Jungkook. James is also reportedly credited for some of TXT's songs.

He has been credited for the production of TOMORROW X TOGETHER'S popular song Deja Vu and also worked on Miracles along with Martin. Martin contributed to the creation of one of LE SSERAFIM's recent releases— Pierrot. The boy band members' involvement in various successful projects of various HYBE groups sparked anticipation for their own musical releases. Fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to experience their unique sound and style as they debut in quarter 3 of this year, building on the foundation established by their senior labelmates.

