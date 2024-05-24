How did Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok channel Bae Suzy’s iconic trait on set with Kim Hye Yoon? WATCH

Lovely Runner star Byeon Woo Seok channeled his inner Bae Suzy, and he didn't do it alone—he also brought his adorable co-star Kim Hye Yoon into the fun. tvN recently released behind-the-scenes footage from episodes 13-14 after the episodes aired. The cast, including Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok, were seen filming, giggling, and having fun on set, showcasing their delightful bond.

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon channel Bae Suzy on set

Last year, singer-actress Bae Suzy went viral for her unique flirting technique. She demonstrated a flirty smile where you reveal your gums slightly instead of just smiling broadly. Bae Suzy explained that you can achieve this look by first closing your mouth, then parting your lips against your teeth.

Since then, multiple stars have attempted to recreate it and have become fans of the technique. Byeon Woo Seok, who once named Suzy as his ideal type, is no exception.Recently, tvN the broadcasting channel of Lovely Runner unveiled behind-the-scenes footage from the filming of Episodes 13 and 14 of the ongoing time-slip rom-com.

During breaks while filming, Byeon Woo Seok asked his co-star Kim Hye Yoon if she was aware of the “front teeth flirting smile” i.e. the Bae Suzy smile. Not only did he try it out himself, but he also encouraged Kim Hye Yoon to join in, much to the fans' amusement!

This isn't the first time Byeon Woo Seok has attempted Suzy's famous "flirting smile." In an earlier behind-the-scenes video of around episode 9-10 for Lovely Runner, he performed it for the cameras. Similarly, actor Kim Soo Hyun went viral for doing the Suzy smile in an episode of Queen of Tears.

Watch the behind the scenes of episode 13-14 here-

More about Lovely Runner

The official pop-up store for the ongoing hit drama Lovely Runner opened on Thursday at The Hyundai Seoul department store in Yeouido, western Seoul. The store will be open from May 23rd to May 25th, providing fans with a limited-time opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of the beloved drama with various merchandise.

Also the leading star of Lovely Runner, Kim Hye Yoon is set to guest star on the variety show Whenever Possible. Media reports on May 21 revealed her recent filming for the SBS program. Subsequently, Kim Hye Yoon’s agency, Artist Company, confirmed her appearance on Whenever Possible, specifying that she will be featured in Episode 7 airing on June 4.

