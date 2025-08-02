Sarah Jessica Parker Bids Emotional Farewell to Carrie Bradshaw Amid And Just Like That Coming to an End: ‘Been Frustrated, Condemned and…’

Sarah Jessica Parker bid an emotional goodbye to her iconic character, Carrie Bradshaw. The Sex and the City franchise is coming to an end, as the makers announced that season 3 of And Just Like That will be the last of the lot. Taking to her Instagram account, the actress penned a long note, expressing how special the character has been to her over the years.

Alongside the lead actress, Parker’s co-star, Kristin Davis, also shared her thoughts on the show nearing its end. She showed gratitude to the cast and the crew, as well as the audience.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s emotional goodbye note

On her social media platform, Parker wrote, “Carrie Bradshaw has dominated my professional heartbeat for 27 years. I think I have loved her most of all.”

She further added, “I know others have loved her just as I have. Been frustrated, condemned and rooted for her. The symphony of all those emotions has been the greatest soundtrack and most consequential companion. Therefore the most sentimental and profound gratitude and a lifetime of debt. To you all.”

The actress went on to call And Just Like That a joyous adventure, where she got to work alongside the brilliant actors.

As for Davis, she too dropped a heartfelt note. The actress mentioned, “I am profoundly sad. I love our whole beautiful cast and crew. 400 artisans working so hard on our show with deep love. And to our loyal fans, we love you forever and ever.”

Meanwhile, the announcement about the show coming to an end came amid the release of release of season 3 on the screens. The showrunner revealed in the statement that the team did not want the news to be out just yet “because we didn’t want the word ‘final’ to overshadow the fun of watching the season. It’s with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years.”

The final season of And Just Like That is ongoing and available to stream on HBO Max.

