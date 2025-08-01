Box Office: F1 continues to draw audience in week five; Collects Rs 88 crore net in 35 days

F1, directed by Joseph Kosinski and starring Brad Pitt, Kerry Condon, Damson Idris, Javier Bardem and others, is still holding its own at the Indian box office. The film's collections have not been affected, despite it losing all of its high performing IMAX screens, and despite facing new local competition every week. After 5 weeks, the movie's collections stand at Rs 88 crore and it still has some steam left. There is news that the movie will release in IMAX screens and if that happens on a large scale, a Rs 100 crore touch-and go finish can't be ruled out. For now, it looks to cross Mission: Impossible 8 to become the highest Hollywood grosser of the summer.

Advertisement

The Week Wise India Net Box Office Collections Of F1 Are As Under

Week India Net Collection 1 Rs 34.50 crore 2 Rs 24.90 crore 3 Rs 13.45 crore 4 Rs 10.90 crore 5 Rs 4.25 crore Total Rs 88 crore net in 5 weeks

F1 Heads For A Usd 600 Million Global Finish

F1 released with very subdued expectations. The movie was never meant to do over USD 300 million worldwide. However, the racing film kept crushing predictions, week after week. Now, it is expected to end its run in the USD 580 - 600 million vicinity, and who knows, the late legs can help it even go beyond USD 600 million. There's no doubt that F1 is the summer's biggest surprise, even though there have been more profitable films all summer. Lilo and Stitch, How To Train Your Dragon, Jurassic World: Rebirth and Superman are bigger hits but none of them surprised the trackers more than F1 did.

Brad Pitt Shows His Movie Star Power

Brad Pitt was going through a lul phase in his career and there really needed to be a film like F1 to show to the audiences, why he is loved so much. Movie stars are movie stars because they have the ability to cater to all kinds of audiences. Through the course of his career, Pitt has delivered so many different films for different audiences, that the result of F1 should not be a surprise to anyone.

Advertisement

F1 In Theatres

F1 still plays in select theatres across India. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: F1 The Movie Box Office: Emerges SUPER HIT in India, Steers toward 100cr