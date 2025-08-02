Box Office: Jurassic World collects Rs 86 crore in 28 days, Can it hit the Rs 100 crore net mark?

Jurassic World: Rebirth, starring Scarlett Johansson in the lead, is in its final legs at the Indian box office. The sci-fi thriller, directed by Gareth Edwards, has crossed the Rs 85 crore net mark at the Indian box office in 28 days of its theatrical run.

Jurassic World: Rebirth adds Rs 3.40 crore in the 4th week, cume nears Rs 90 crore

Distributed by Universal Pictures, Jurassic World: Rebirth collected Rs 50.45 crore in its opening week. The movie further dropped by more than 50 percent in the second week and added Rs 22.30 crore to the tally. The Scarlett Johansson starrer faced a major competition from Saiyaara's blockbuster run from its third weekend onwards and could add another Rs 10.50 crore in the third week. And then, it witnessed another drop and collected Rs 3.40 crore in the 4th week, bringing the total 4 weeks cume to Rs 86.65 crore net in India.

Based on its current trends, the movie is likely to wind its theatrical run soon. Hitting Rs 100 crore net looks impossible now, since the movie has left with lesser shows. However it still has chances to hit over the Rs 90 crore net mark in India. Let's see how the movie performs in its 5th week.

Week wise box office collections of Jurassic World Rebirth in India:

Particulars India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 50.45 crore Week 2 Rs 22.30 crore Week 3 Rs 10.50 crore Week 4 Rs 3.40 crore Total Rs 86.65 crore net in 28 days

Jurassic World: Rebirth In Theatres

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

