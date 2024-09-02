Love Next Door with Jung Hae In-Jung So Min achieves personal best viewership ratings; Cinderella at 2 AM enjoys rise

Love Next Door, starring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min, enjoyed an increase in viewership ratings and achieved its personal best yet. The romance comedy has been receiving a lot of love and attention from fans globally since its release. Cinderella at 2 AM with Shin Hyun Been and Moon Sang Min also saw a slight increase. Here is a look at the viewership ratings for this Sunday, that is September 1.

According to Nielsen Korea, Love Next Door, featuring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min garnered a viewership rating of 6.8 percent. It tells the story of two people who grow up together being neighbors. Jung So Min takes on the role of Baek Seok Ryu, who was always at the top of the class and always achieved what she wanted. Due to some circumstances, she ends up resigning from her high-paying job. Jung Hae In plays the successful young architect, Choi Seung Hyo.

Cinderella at 2 AM saw a slight rise in the ratings and scored 0.5 percent. The drama tells the story of a realistic woman Han Yoon Seo, who is hard-working and good-natured. She is a manager at a credit card company and earns well. Seo Joo Won is a chaebol heir with good looks and a kind heart. He joins Han Yoon Seo's team disguised as a newcomer in the company. Han Yoon Seo accepts money in exchange for dumping Seo Joo Won but he tries to make her stay and change her mind.

DNA Lover maintained its ratings at 0.6 percent. Bad Memory Eraser maintained its score of 0.3 percent. Beauty and Mr. Romantic remained the most-watched this week with 18.6 nationwide average viewership rating. Romance in the House saw a jump in viewership scoring 4.2 percent.

