Lovely Runner, Marry My Husband, A Killer’s Paradox and more: Top 7 K-dramas of 2024 which were based on webtoons

K-dramas based on webtoons are trending, thanks to their engaging storylines and established fanbases, prompting Korean production companies to dive into even more adaptations. As we roll into 2024, the excitement for webtoon-based K-dramas continues to grow!

Beyond stellar acting and breathtaking cinematography, many popular Hallyu titles owe their success to digital comics. These adaptations cover a wide range of genres—historical, horror, comedy, fantasy, and more—creating a diverse array of choices. The best part? The list keeps expanding daily, offering plenty of entertaining titles. Here are seven exciting K-dramas based on webtoons that premiered in 2024.

1. Lovely Runner

Byeon Woo Seok has become K-drama’s beloved prince of hearts, especially with his role as Ryu Sun Jae in Lovely Runner. Sun Jae brings hope to a bedridden Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon) through a heartfelt radio show call. As a budding singer awaiting his big break, he unknowingly transforms her world, giving her the strength to carry on. Years later, Sol is now a devoted fangirl of Sun Jae and his band, ECLIPSE.

But tragedy strikes when Sun Jae suddenly dies. Determined to change the course of their future, Sol travels back in time and uncovers several surprising truths. One revelation is that Sun Jae had fallen for her long before she even knew he existed; he had written his first song for her. As Sol comes to understand the depth of Sun Jae's unconditional love, she is both overwhelmed and inspired to make things right.

2. A Killer Paradox

The 2024 hit K-drama A Killer Paradox follows Lee Tang (Choi Woo Shik), who has just returned from his mandatory military service. Currently working at a convenience store and living with his family, Lee Tang dreams of moving to Canada for a better life. One day, after his shift, he gets into a heated argument with a stranger and accidentally kills him. Initially consumed by panic, he decides to confess his crime. However, when he discovers that the victim was a serial killer, his guilt quickly fades.

What starts as a one-time accidental murder soon turns into a troubling pattern for Lee Tang. As he targets bad people who seem to deserve their fate, he feels no guilt for his actions. The lingering question remains: will he get caught? Based on the webtoon of the same name, A Killer Paradox is a thrilling K-drama with a unique and compelling plot.

3. Marry My Husband

“Don’t get mad, get even” is the mantra for Kang Ji Won (Park Min Young). After enduring years of emotional abuse and manipulation from her husband Min Hwan (Lee Yi Kyung) and best friend Soo Min (Song Ha Yoon), Ji Won discovers their affair. When she falls gravely ill, they show no hesitation in pushing her toward her demise.

Miraculously, Ji Won is transported back in time to ten years earlier, giving her a chance to reshape her destiny. With a clever plan, she decides to make Soo Min and Min Hwan marry each other, ensuring they experience their own karma.

She finds an unexpected ally in Yoo Ji Hyeok (Na In Woo), her boss. But what motivates Ji Hyeok to go out of his way to help Ji Won, even risking his own safety? The quiet and stoic Ji Hyeok has secretly harbored feelings for her for nearly a decade, and now he sees a chance to win her heart in this new turn of fate.

4. The 8 Show

Based on Bae Jin Soo’s popular webtoon Money Game and its sequel Pie Game, The 8 Show revolves around a high-stakes competition where eight participants are isolated from society under extreme conditions. The contestants must gather and hold onto as much money as possible, knowing the game only concludes when someone dies.

5. Love Song for Illusion

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, Love Song for Illusion is a historical fantasy romance that intertwines a heart-fluttering love story with the intense obsession of Crown Prince Sajo Hyun (Park Ji Hoon), who has an alter ego named Ak Hee. Yeon Wol (Hong Ye Ji), a fallen royal descendant turned assassin seeking vengeance for her family, inadvertently becomes the crown prince’s concubine, leading to unexpected twists in their lives.

6. Perfect Family

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, Perfect Family is a mystery drama that delves into the lives of a seemingly happy family that begins to unravel when their daughter becomes involved in a murder case. Park Ju Hyun stars as Choi Sun Hee, a model student ranked first in her school, while Kim Byung Chul and Yoon Se Ah portray her devoted adoptive parents, Choi Jin Hyuk and Ha Eun Joo.

The series revolves around a high school murder case, with each character bringing their unique backstories and perspectives to the investigation. As suspicions and misunderstandings grow among them, the tension escalates, leading to a climax filled with shocking and unexpected twists.

7. Cinderella at 2AM

Ha Yun Seo (Shin Hyun Been) is a hardworking team leader at a top corporate firm, unaware that her new boyfriend, Seo Ju Won (Moon Sang Min), is actually the son of the company’s chairperson. As the second heir to the thriving AL Group, Ju Won's mother disapproves of their relationship and tries to buy Yun Seo off to end it. Despite the pressure, Ju Won is madly in love with Yun Seo and refuses to let her go. He’s determined to defy his mother and the expectations of succession for the sake of their love.

But the real question is, does Yun Seo even want to be with him anymore? Determined to break up and distance herself, she initially resists Ju Won’s affections. However, his unwavering love and devotion only grow stronger. As Yun Seo begins to soften, the couple faces the challenge of winning over his mother’s approval, even as Yun Seo remains resolute in keeping her man. Cinderella at 2AM tells the classic tale of a rich boy-poor girl romance, filled with obstacles and heartfelt moments.

