‘Just princessing’: BLACKPINK’s Jennie recalls special red carpet moment at The Idol's Cannes premiere

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is known as a fashion icon not only in the K-pop world but globally. Her looks and styles are the inspirations for many fashion enthusiasts around the world. Recently, she has talked about how The Idol Cannes premiere red carpet look gifted her a real-life princess moment.

On September 19, Jennie appeared in a Fashion Flashback episode with Harper’s BAZAAR, talking about her past red carpet looks. She went back to 2023, revisiting her look at The Idol Cannes premiere red carpet. Describing her couture Chanel outfit, the BLACKPINK member said, “This was definitely my princess moment that I have been dreaming of.”

She continued to talk about how the hair, and makeup, along with the white dress, came together to create a feminine look, that she described as “Just princessing”.

She further talked about how The Idol red carpet was a special moment for her overall. Just being there with fellow actors The Weeknd, Lily Rose-Depp, Rachel Senott, Troye Sivan, and more made her feel like a dream come true.

For the unversed, In 2023, Jennie followed in the footsteps of her bandmate Jisoo, making her acting debut with a pivotal role in the HBO series The Idol created by The Weeknd, Euphoria director Sam Levinson, and Reza Fahim.

She played the role of Dyanne, a backup singer and dancer, and the close friend of Jocelyn (played by Lily Rose-Depp). In this series, she showed a completely different side of her, which is more fierce and confident. In particular, her risque mood and exotic dance routine as Dyanne surprised the fans.

On the work front, Jennie has recently signed with Columbia Records, a venture by Sony Music Entertainment. Following this high-profile signing, the BLACKPINK rapper created quite a buzz with a mysterious countdown on her website, which ended at 8 AM KST on September 19. Although no big announcement has arrived yet, fans are hopeful this is a hint at her upcoming solo album release.

Meanwhile, in 2025, Jennie is set to reunite with her bandmates for the highly-anticipated BLACKPINK comeback, following which the girl group will also embark on a world tour.

