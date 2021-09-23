EXCLUSIVE: JD Majethia on Sarabhai vs Sarabhai reunion & what the future holds in store for the show

Last night, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast met for a reunion dinner, and ever since then the pictures and the videos from the do have gone viral on the social media. The party was hosted at writer-producer Aatish Kapadia’s residence, and was attended by producer-actor JD Majethia, actor-director Deven Bhojani, and actors Ratna Pathak Shah, Satish Shah, Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghvan and Rajesh Kumar. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Majethia said that they have been planning this reunion for a while on their ‘Sarabhai’ WhatsApp group.

“We have been planning this for a long time, but it wasn’t working out because of everyone's busy schedules, and then Covid happened. Aatish recently moved into a new house and we hadn’t been there, so we finally decided to gather at his residence. Like always, it was a lot of fun,” informs Majethia, adding that they reminisced about their days on the sets of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

“Everyone was speaking about their lives, while we also discussed Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey and Ruplai’s show Anupamaa. This was a much needed reunion, our spouses were also there, and we had a great time,” shares the actor-filmmaker.

Did they discuss Sarabhai vs Sarabhai 3 as well? “Whenever we meet we obviously talk about it. Whether it’s on social media, or even an event that I attend, which is not related to Sarabhai at all, I am still asked about the third part. Obviously the artists, makers and the platform are keen on it. So yes, whenever we meet we discuss the possibility of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai 3. Let's hope the universe listens to us, and it happens soon,” states Majethia, adding that the team has planned to meet again soon.

