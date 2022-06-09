EXCLUSIVE: JD Majethia on Happy Family Condition Apply, Pushpa Impossible, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Khichdi

Actor-filmmaker JD Majethia is most popularly known for backing shows like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Khichdi. However, a while back he announced his new web show, Happy Family Condition Apply that reunites him with Ratna Pathak Shah. The show also features Raj Babbar, Ayesha Julka and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles. Interestingly, they have already finished shooting for the series, and Aatish Kapadia along with Majethia recently organised a wrap-up party to celebrate the smooth completion of the show.

“The concept of Happy Family Condition Apply was conceived by Aatish long back. So we worked on it, wrote it, and presented it to Amazon Prime Video long back. But because of Covid we could not start shooting for it. So we waited it out, and started filming when things started getting back to normal. Even when we began filming there was some Covid scare, but thank God, everything went smoothly for us,” informs Majethia.

He adds that it was a challenging shoot, but since they managed it well, they wanted to treat the cast and crew with a party. “So Aatish and I put this together, and you must have seen all the fun on the dance floor. I doubt if anyone has ever seen Atul Kulkarni dance so much, but he did and it was so much fun. Raj ji and Ratna ben were shooting so they couldn't attend, but they really wanted to. So we will have a launch party soon,” promises the filmmaker.

Meanwhile, their new TV show Pushpa Impossible has opened up to a great response. “It’s a show about a flawed mother, and one would have never come across a subject like this on television before. We approached 110 actors, both established and new ones, to play the lead part, but we were the happiest when we found Karuna Pandey for the titular character. She is truly an actress to watch out for,” shares Majethia, whose TV show Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey is also on air. “It's a very unique show, and we are very happy with all the love that’s coming its way,” he adds.

Furthermore, the audience is always keen to know more about the upcoming seasons of their hit shows, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Khichdi. What’s happening on that front? “These shows always keep playing on our minds, and because the viewers keep inspiring and motivating us, we keep working on these subjects and look for the right content for the follow up seasons. So yes, we are really trying, and the channel has also encouraged us to come with a good idea. Aatish and I are really working on it. So my request to the viewers and the press is that we always keep trying to work on this, and please pray that we crack something very soon, so that we can come back with new seasons. That’s the only update on Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Khichdi as of now,” Majethia concludes.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Sanaya Irani on co-star Mohit Malik’s participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, their show Cyber Vaar