EXCLUSIVE: Ratna Pathak Shah gives an update on Sarabhai VS Sarabhai 3: The scripts have not come yet

Ratna Pathak Shah is known to be one of the most talented and versatile actresses in the entertainment industry. From Tellyworld to the film industry, several roles have become iconic. The actress became a household name with the sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. The show was a massive hit back then and now also it is the favourite of many. Ratna Pathak’s role as a modern and elite woman, Maya Sarabhai was highly appreciated by people. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the actress recently opened up about an upcoming season of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Ratna Pathak Shah’s role in Sarabhai was loved because of her style, which was way ahead of the time. She was shown as a strong woman with a strong attitude. Her banter with her middle-class daughter-in-law, Monisha, played by Rupali Ganguly was loved by her fans. With the immense success of the first season, the makers had brought the second season. Now there are talks about the third season of the iconic show, which has created quite a buzz on social media. Ratna Pathak shared on questions about the third season, “It's not in my hands at all, it is something that will happen. We enjoy working together and we are really looking forward to doing this again. But the scripts have to come first, so Aathish has to be prepared first.”

Talking about the second season of Sarabhai VS Sarabhai, she shared, “The backbone of Sarabhai is Aatish’s scripts. When scripts don’t do well, the whole thing also doesn’t do well, as we saw in season two. Aatish is very aware of that, and he wants to get that right.”

The team of Sarabhai VS Sarabhai often gets together and has a gala time. Rupali Ganguly had earlier shared pictures from their reunion.

