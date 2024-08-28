11 must-watch horror films on OTT for a spooky night in

OTT has a variety of horror films that blend scares with captivating storytelling, perfect for fans of the genre. From haunting legends to unsettling ghost stories, these movies promise to capture the same thrilling vibe. Whether you’re in the mood for a scare or a captivating tale with a supernatural twist, these picks will keep you hooked and on edge. Explore these chilling titles and satisfy your horror cravings with an OTT binge!

11 horror films on OTT perfect for a night in

1. Roohi

Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma

IMDB Rating: 4.3

Release year: 2021

Genre: Horror-comedy

Where to watch: Netflix

Roohi, a 2021 Hindi film, merges the genres of horror and comedy under the direction of Hardik Mehta and production of Maddock Films. Featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Varun Sharma, the movie builds on the success of its predecessor, Stree, by presenting a novel twist on the genre.

The film’s plot revolves around a ghost with an unusual fixation on kidnapping brides during their honeymoon. This eerie yet comedic premise drives the narrative, focusing on a possessed bride and a ghost with matrimonial ambitions. The story creates a unique blend of supernatural elements and humor, offering an engaging and entertaining experience. Roohi stands out for its inventive approach, combining chilling moments with comedic relief.

2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu

IMDB Rating: 5.7

Release year: 2022

Genre: Horror comedy

Where to watch: Netflix

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the follow-up to the successful 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, brings a fresh perspective to the horror-comedy genre. Directed by Priyadarshan, this sequel stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in key roles, continuing the franchise’s tradition of mixing eerie thrills with humor. The story centers around Ruhaan Randhawa, portrayed by Kartik Aaryan, who becomes entangled with the vengeful spirit of Manjulika. As Ruhaan faces supernatural occurrences and unsettling phenomena, the film blends elements of suspense with comedic relief.

The plot introduces viewers to a new chapter of ghostly encounters wrapped in a comedic narrative. Drawing inspiration from the Malayalam film Geethaanjali and Agatha Christie’s Elephants Can Remember, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 integrates romance, supernatural intrigue, and humor into its storyline. The film combines these elements to create an engaging and dynamic viewing experience.

3. Bulbbul

Cast: Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose

IMDB Rating: 6.6

Release year: 2020

Genre: Supernatural horror

Where to watch: Netflix

In 2020, the Hindi film Bulbbul made its mark as a unique fusion of horror and thriller genres. Directed by Anvita Dutt and produced by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Films, the film is set in the late 19th century and features a talented cast, including Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, and Parambrata Chatterjee. The plot centers on Bulbbul, played by Triptii, who is married off at a young age to a life in a picturesque village.

As she acclimates to her new surroundings, a series of eerie and unsettling events begin to unravel, exposing the village's hidden mysteries and dark secrets. The film intricately explores folklore, superstition, and female empowerment themes, merging supernatural elements with a psychological edge.

4. Ghost Stories

Cast: Mrunal Thakur, Avinash Tiwary, Janhvi Kapoor, Surekha Sikri, Raghuvir Yadav, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vijay Varma, Pavail Gulati

IMDB Rating: 4.4

Release year: 2020

Genre: Anthology horror film

Where to watch: Netflix

Released in 2020, Ghost Stories is a Hindi-language anthology film exploring horror and drama. The film, directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar, presents a series of unique supernatural tales. The film’s setting—a weathered Mumbai apartment—adds to its eerie atmosphere, with Akhtar effectively crafting the environment to enhance the narrative.

Ghost Stories features four segments, each offering a distinct take on supernatural themes, enriched with plot twists and psychological suspense. The anthology format allows for a varied exploration of horror, merging traditional ghost stories with contemporary storytelling techniques to deliver an engaging cinematic experience.

5. Kaali Khuhi

Cast: Shabana Azmi, Leela Samson, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Riva Arora

IMDB Rating: 3.7

Release year: 2020

Genre: Psychological thriller

Where to watch: Netflix

Kaali Khuhi is a 2020 Hindi-language horror film directed by Terrie Samundra, available on Netflix. Set in a remote village in Punjab, the film focuses on a young girl, played by Riva Arora, who must battle a restless spirit linked to an ancient well-known Kaali Khuhi.

The story is intertwined with themes of female infanticide, presented through a blend of horror and psychological thriller. As the protagonist investigates the supernatural events affecting her village, she uncovers dark secrets about the well and its impact on the local community. The film distinguishes itself with its atmospheric setting and striking visual style, which illuminates critical social issues and challenges entrenched norms.

6. Kakuda

Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem, and Ritesh Deshmukh

IMDB Rating: 5.4

Release year: 2024

Genre: Horror-comedy

Where to watch: ZEE5

Kakuda, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar (known for Munjya), features a star-studded cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, and Saqib Saleem. Set in the mysterious village of Ratodi in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district, the film delves into a chilling tradition where, every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., residents must leave one of their two identical doors open to pacify a vengeful spirit named Kakuda.

Released on ZEE5 on July 12, 2024, Kakuda offers a blend of horror and comedy, exploring the eerie customs of this cursed village.

7. Bhediya

Cast: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon

IMDB Rating: 6.7

Release year: 2022

Genre: Supernatural-comedy

Where to watch: Jio Cinema

In Bhediya, Varun Dhawan stars as Bhaskar, a young man who becomes a werewolf after a bite from a mythical wolf. The film merges horror with comedy, presenting a fresh and engaging take on the genre. It highlighted Bhaskar’s battle with his new instincts, such as howling, craving blood, and attacking friends.

The movie received widespread acclaim for its unique blend of horror and humor. Due to its success, a sequel is reportedly in the works, with Varun Dhawan gearing up for the next installment.

8. Stree

Cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi

IMDB Rating: 7.5

Release year: 2018

Genre: Horror-comedy

Where to watch: Disney + Hotstar

Directed by Amar Kaushik and starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, Stree is a 2018 Indian horror-comedy that became a massive success at the box office. The film is based on the urban legend of 'Nale Ba,' a witch who knocks on doors at night and abducts men. 'Stree' offers a perfect blend of horror elements and comedic moments, making it an excellent pick for horror-comedy enthusiasts.

9. Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja

IMDB Rating: 7.4

Release year: 2007

Genre: Psychological thriller

Where to watch: Disney + Hotstar

Bhool Bhulaiyaa, directed by Priyadarshan, stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja. The film follows Siddharth Chaturvedi (Shiney Ahuja), an NRI who returns to his ancestral home with his wife Avani (Vidya Balan). Ignoring warnings about the house’s haunted past, the couple soon experiences frightening occurrences.

To investigate, Siddharth calls his friend, psychiatrist Dr. Aditya Shrivastav (Akshay Kumar), who helps unravel the mystery. Combining horror and comedy, the film offers a captivating and humorous twist on ghostly tales.

10. Munjya

Cast: Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma, and Mona Singh

IMDB Rating: 7.2

Release year: 2024

Genre: Horror-comedy

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Munjya, featuring Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma, and Mona Singh, is now available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. This supernatural comedy horror film, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under Maddock Films, was a major hit in theaters upon its release on June 7.

Set in the Maddock Supernatural Universe, the film centers on a young man who returns to his ancestral village and stumbles upon a family secret. He encounters Munjya, a vengeful spirit with a unique desire—to marry him. Amidst a blend of humor and horror, the protagonist must navigate a series of chaotic and eerie events to safeguard himself and his true love from Munjya’s grasp.

11. Bhoot Police

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez

IMDB Rating: 6.7

Release year: 2021

Genre: Horror-comedy

Where to watch: Disney + Hotstar

Bhoot Police stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam. The film follows siblings Vibhuti and Chiraunji, portrayed by Saif and Arjun, who run a sham exorcism business exploiting superstitions.

Their adventure begins when they visit a village in Rajasthan to exorcize a girl who claimed to be possessed by her deceased grandfather. However, they soon discover that she is merely faking possession to escape an arranged marriage.

These films deliver a mix of frights, thrills, and humor that will keep you hooked till the very end. So, settle in, hit play, and let these horror comedies take you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions—perfect for a night of spooky entertainment!

