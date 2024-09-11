5 best Netflix films that are criminally underrated and deserve more attention

In Netflix’s vast content library, many films quietly linger in the shadows of blockbuster hits and popular series, waiting to be discovered. Though often overlooked, these lesser-known gems offer exceptional storytelling, memorable performances, and unique perspectives that enrich the cinematic landscape.

As we navigate the endless stream of options, it's worth turning our attention to Netflix films more people need to discuss. They provide a refreshing break from the mainstream and invite us to explore new dimensions of cinema. Let’s delve into these underrated masterpieces and uncover the artistry that awaits beyond the surface.

5 Netflix films that are underrated but definitely worth your time

1. Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Crime, Mystery

Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Joshi Anantvijay, Vijay Raaz

Release Year: 2023

Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery is a quirky comedy-drama directed by Yashowardhan Mishra. The film centers on police officer Mahima Basor, played by Sanya Malhotra, who takes on the unusual task of tracking down a local politician’s missing jackfruits. What seems like a trivial case quickly becomes a media sensation, revealing larger issues around political power, social class, and gender dynamics.

Without being overly didactic, the movie highlights the misplaced priorities in law enforcement as Mahima navigates pressure from politicians, bureaucratic challenges, and media attention. Her determination to crack the case showcases her grit and adds a layer of humor to the absurdity of the situation.

2. Bhakshak

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Drama, Thriller

Cast: Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Sai Tamhankar

Release Year: 2024

Bhakshak is a hard-hitting crime drama directed by Pulkit. It is inspired by real-life events and tells the story of Vaishali Singh, a determined journalist who is on a mission to expose a horrific case of sexual abuse at a shelter home. Bhumi Pednekar plays Vaishali, who risks everything to bring to light the dark truth of human trafficking and the people involved in this heinous crime.

As Vaishali uncovers more details, she faces mounting threats from those trying to keep the scandal hidden. Despite the danger, her fight for justice remains unwavering. It is a gripping story about courage and resilience, offering a raw look at the battle against exploitation and the importance of speaking out against injustice.

3. Chopsticks

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Movie Genre: Drama, Comedy

Cast: Abhay Deol, Mithila Palkar, Vijay Raaz

Release Year: 2019

Chopsticks is a charming Bollywood comedy-drama helmed by Sachin Yardi. The film, set in bustling Mumbai, follows Nirma (Mithila Palkar), a shy tour guide who purchases a new car in hopes of boosting her self-confidence. Her plans take a hit when the car is stolen almost immediately.

To reclaim her vehicle, Nirma teams up with a quirky and elusive con artist known as Artist, played by Abhay Deol. Their journey to find the car unfolds with humor and unexpected twists as they navigate through various amusing and peculiar scenarios. It offers a lighthearted look at personal transformation and adventure,

4. Meenakshi Sundareshwar

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Movie Genre: Drama, Comedy, Romance

Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani, Trishaan, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Ritika Shrotri, Sukhesh Arora

Release Year: 2021

Meenakshi Sundareshwar is a romantic drama directed by Vivek Soni. The film explores the complexities of maintaining a long-distance relationship through the lens of its central couple, Meenakshi and Sundareshwar. After their marriage, they face the challenge of separation due to their respective career commitments.

Set against a vibrant South Indian backdrop, the film depicts their efforts to navigate the emotional hurdles of being apart while striving to keep their bond intact. The film stands out for its authentic portrayal of contemporary relationships and the cultural nuances of its setting. It resonates with audiences by highlighting the dedication and resilience needed to sustain love despite physical separation.

5. Margarita with a Straw

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Cast: Kalki Koechlin, Sayani Gupta, Revathi

Release Year: 2015

Margarita with a Straw is a poignant film by Shonali Bose featuring Kalki Koechlin in a powerful role. The story centers on a young woman with cerebral palsy, delving into her daily challenges and emotional journey. The film sensitively addresses the complexities of living with a disability, capturing both the difficulties and moments of triumph.

Lauded at numerous film festivals, the movie has been praised for its insightful and compassionate portrayal of cerebral palsy. It offers a profound look into the protagonist's life, showcasing her resilience and determination to lead a fulfilling life despite the obstacles she faces.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab your popcorn and settle in for an immersive experience with these incredible yet underrated films on Netflix. They’re perfect for lifting your spirits and sweeping away those mid-week blues. Dive into these hidden gems and enjoy a cinematic escape that you didn’t know you were missing.

