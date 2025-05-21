‘Don’t think he would be…’: Suniel Shetty opens up about KL Rahul breaking Virat Kohli’s record

Suniel Shetty shares a great bond with his son-in-law, KL Rahul. He never fails to showcase his appreciation for him and also celebrates the cricketer’s achievements. KL recently broke a long-standing record of Virat Kohli in T20 cricket. Suniel has now opened up about the same and mentioned that for KL, it has never been about beating Virat but performing good for the team.

KL Rahul is currently playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He hit a stunning century for his team, Delhi Capitals, in their match against the Gujarat Titans on May 18. He also completed 8000 runs in the T20 format and beat Virat Kohli's record to become the fastest Indian to reach the milestone.

In a recent conversation with ANI, Suniel Shetty talked about KL’s big achievement. He said that the only thing he knew about KL Rahul was that he was very passionate about playing for the country. The actor continued, “He wants to play all formats, whether it’s No. 1, No. 5, No. 8, No. 9, No. 10, or No. 11.” He added that being part of Team India was what mattered most to the cricketer.

Suniel Shetty further shared that KL Rahul admired Virat Kohli a lot and that they were very good friends. “So, I don’t think he would be happy just because he’s broken Virat Kohli’s record. He’ll be happy because he’s done well,” he stated. According to him, KL wasn’t focused on beating Virat or Rohit Sharma. He said that the batsman wanted to contribute to the team's success and help them win. “That’s all that matters,” he concluded.

While Suniel Shetty is quite busy on the work front with multiple projects, he is also enjoying his personal life to the fullest. The Main Hoon Na actor’s daughter, Athiya Shetty, welcomed her first child with KL Rahul on March 24, 2025. The new parents revealed their baby girl’s name in a special post. They wrote, “Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah ~ Gift of God.” Suniel has often mentioned how the little one is the biggest joy in his life.

