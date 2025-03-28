Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Karan Johar vibing on Himesh Reshammiya’s performance is too hot to handle

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Karan Johar had a blast at the eagerly awaited 4th Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards, which presented a spectacular night of celebrations among Bollywood's finest.

Akshay Kumar was seen completely immersed in Himesh Reshammiya's high-energy performance, singing along to Jhalak Dikhlaja. He burst into a hearty laugh at the awards ceremony, amused by the performance.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor shared a quick chat with Tiger Shroff and Karan Johar, who were seated beside him, as they enjoyed the musical act. The energetic performance had the crowd glued to the spot, with the trio smiling and swaying to the rhythm.

Kumar and Tiger, known for their lively nature, were seen particularly enjoying the music with great enthusiasm, whereas Karan Johar was caught smirking and foot-tapping in appreciation. A smiling Kumar was seen mouthing the chorus of Reshammiya's 2005 hit, "Ek baar aaja aaja aaja aaja aaja."

This glittering event reunited leading stars such as Kumar, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and more to recognize entertainment, fashion, and lifestyle excellence. Complementing the event further was Himesh Reshammiya, who presented a thrilling performance with a medley of his hits.

Kumar and Johar also hugged each other warmly, smiling and chatting excitedly, a testament to their long-standing friendship. The night turned nostalgic as industry stalwarts Priyadarshan and Gulshan Grover came together, reminiscing about fond memories of their past work.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Karan Johar, Ravi Kishan, Neha Dhupia, Madhur Bhandarkar, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Sharvari also appeared at the special evening.

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons 2025 is a night to celebrate, with Bollywood's biggest stars coming together for an evening of style, awards, and entertainment they will not forget.

