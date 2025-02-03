5 most awaited OTT web series on Netflix, Prime Video: The Family Man 3 to Heeramandi 2

From Bobby Deol-led Ashram to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, there have been several shows on OTT that kept the audience hooked for a considerable amount of time. The shows were loved so much that viewers have been eagerly waiting for the upcoming seasons of their favorite shows.

A look at 5 most awaited web series to stream on OTT:

1. The Family Man Season 3

Last year, filmmaker duo Raj & DK delighted fans by announcing The Family Man Season 3. Reports suggested that Jaideep Ahlawat will be pitted against the protagonist, played by Manoj Bajpayee. The popular series will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2

The teaser of Bobby Deol’s Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 has already been released. In the popular crime drama series on OTT, Bobby Deol plays the role of the godman Baba Nirala. The series is produced and directed by Prakash Jha and it will arrive soon on Amazon MX Player. The release date is yet to be announced.

3. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar: Season 2

On June 3, 2024, Netflix India and Sanjay Leela Bhansali made a collaborative post on Instagram to announce Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar: Season 2. In the announcement post, they penned, “Mehfil phir se jamegi, Heeramandi: Season 2 jo aayega.” The popular series starred Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rich Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah and others.

4. Farzi Season 2

In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Shahid Kapoor confirmed Farzi 2. “So of course, the second season of Farzi will happen. I mean, the response was amazing. Also, the way the story ended; was open-ended so there is an opportunity for a lot more to happen. It was not like a culmination. So Farzi 2 will happen, and if anything, else I like, I will, but as of now, I haven’t said yes to anything for OTT because I had two releases this year, so I'm going to do some stuff for theatres now. But Farzi 2 will definitely happen,” he told us. The OTT debut crime thriller series Farzi was released on Amazon Prime Video.

5. Panchayat Season 4

The shooting of the fourth season of the popular series Panchayat, starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, and more has begun. The official Instagram handle of Amazon Prime Video India shared a series of BTS glimpses from the sets of Panchayat 4. The previous three seasons of the show are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!