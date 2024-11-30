5 movies featuring Salman Khan and Govinda that never fail to leave audience spellbound

Bollywood has witnessed the coming together of many big stars but no one can match the charm of Salman Khan and Govinda. The two are powerhouses of talent who can easily take down the house. Both of them can effortlessly adapt to a new character, and their unmatched comic timing is loved by the audiences. They bring a unique energy and charm to their films and it's difficult to take your eyes off them. Consequently, audiences have always been entertained with Salman Khan and Govinda movies.

Salman Khan also known as the ‘Bhai’ of Bollywood easily portrays emotional depth while Govinda is the master of comic timing and has flawless dance movies. Together Govinda and Salman Khan movies have created magic on-screen. Are you yearning to watch one of them? We have got you covered.

Top 5 Salman Khan and Govinda movies that continues to delight generations

1. Andaaz Apna Apna

Cast: Salman Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Govinda (Cameo), Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Release Year: 1994

Genre: Comedy

Where to Watch: Netflix

Are you looking for an iconic comedy film featuring the two actor's? If yes, then Andaz Apna Apna is your go-to choice. It is one of the finest comedy movies in Bollywood starring Aamir Khan and Salman where Govinda made a cameo appearance. He brought his signature humor to an already fun film and left audiences rolling over its result.

The Salman Khan and Govinda movie is based on two men who want to get closer to a wealthy heiress for the sake of money. But it creates a series of hilarious sequences. Meanwhile, Govinda adds more fun in it and his interaction with Salman is something to look forward to. Originally, Sunny Deol was set to play the role but couldn't make it due to his scheduling isses. So, Govinda stepped in a rather distinct role than his usual ones and even improvised his dialogues making it more fun.

2. Partner

Cast: Salman Khan, Govinda, Katrina Kaif, Lara Dutta

IMDb Rating: 5.6

Release Year: 2007

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Where to Watch: JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video

Do you know which movie is the most iconic Salman Khan and Govinda movie? It's none other than David Dhawan's Partner. The film was made at a crucial moment and helped the actors to revive their careers. It was a laughter-riot with romance, drama, chart-topping songs and some emotionally moving scenes.

Govinda plays the role of Bhasker, a shy man who falls in love with his boss and seeks help from Salman's smooth-talking love guru to pursue her. Together, their effortless comic timing and bromance created wonders on-screen.

3. Deewana Mastana

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Govinda, Juhi Chawla and Salman Khan (Special appearance)

IMDb Rating: 6.8

Release Year: 1997

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Deewana Mastana is a classic love triangle movie of Bollywood where Govinda and Anil Kapoor both try different ways to win Juhi Chawla's love throughout the film. It results in several hilarious moments and we couldn't help but admire their fun. Amid the set storyline, Khan brings an unexpected twist with his special appearance as Juhi's love interest.

Irrespective of the storyline, Govinda was at his comedy best in the film with interesting dialogues and some memorable scenes. On the other hand, Khan's special appearance left a lasting impact. It is a much-loved Salman Khan and Govinda movie with a small dose of their camaraderie, and is still a treat to watch.

4. Salaam-E-Ishq

Cast: Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Dharmendra, Sohail Khan, Govinda, and more.

IMDb Rating: 5.1

Release Year: 2007

Genre: Romantic Drama

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

Salaam-E-Ishq is one of the few films in Bollywood featuring a big cast of popular stars which includes Salman and Govinda. It follows the love story of six couples which intertwine at different points. The Coolie No.1 actor plays the role of a Taxi driver in the film while Salman is a mysterious lover paired opposite Priyanka Chopra.

They have different love stories and unique roles making it a feel-good Salman Khan and Govinda movie. The two stars have contrasting personalities in the film with Govinda's heartwarming and innocent perusal of love to the Dabangg actor's intense one making it an intriguing watch. It showcases the versatility of the actors and how they can portray different shades of a character on-screen.

5. Om Shanti Om

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan (Guest Appearance), Govinda (Guest Appearance)

IMDb Rating: 6.7

Release Year: 2007

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Where to Watch: Netflix

Om Shanti Om featured a grand Bollywood extravaganza in its titular song Deewangi Deewangi. that brought the majority of the industry together in it. It included Salman Khan and Govinda making a cameo in the Shah Rukh Khan led film. They added more star power to it, gave fans a feel of nostalgia and showed off some of their dance movies. It's a Salman Khan and Govinda film that can light up the dull moments in life.

Whenever Salman Khan and Govinda came together on-screen, even for special appearances they left the audiences laughing, thinking or weeping. From rib-tickling comedies to heartwarming love stories, they have always entertained the audiences. Although Bollywood continues to evolve, the magic of Salman Khan and Govinda movies will be something difficult to match.

