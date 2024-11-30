Dia Mirza recalls Salman Khan telling her she might play his on-screen mother one day; 'I was so baffled by that’

Salman Khan and Dia Mirza have shared a cordial bond over the years, and the actress has often shared her admiration for him. Recently, she recalled a funny incident from the set of their film Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge as Salman Khan cited the example of an actress and told Dia she might play his on-screen mother one day, leaving her both shocked and amused.

In an interview with Connect Cine, Dia Mirza recalled a funny instance from her time shooting with Rajpal Yadav, known for his impeccable comic timing and Salman Khan in Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, when she and Salman had an interesting conversation. Mirza mentioned another actress who was playing Salman's on-screen mother in the film was waiting nearby for her scene.

Midway through the shoot of their scene, she remembered the Tiger 3 actor casually chatted with her and referred to the other actress, saying, "Do you know, at one time, this lady who's now playing my mother was my heroine?"

The statement shocked the Sanju actress, who was taken aback by his revelation. Mirza said she again questioned him about the same, and the actor stated, "Yes, she was my leading lady in one of my early films."

Dia immediately noted that if the actress starred opposite him, she would be the same age as Salman and couldn't comprehend his words. Consequently, Khan, who is known for his wit and humor, had the perfect comeback and said, "Yes, and one day, you'll play my mother."

Advertisement

The actress admitted that she found his statement hilarious but was shocked and wished that such a day would never come. She laughed at the same and noted, "I was baffled by that."

Dia Mirza fondly recalled she was a big fan of the superstar and when she got an opportunity to work alongside him, she couldn't believe it for a long time. But, she also found him to be a 'caring' and 'protective' co-star.

For those aware, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge was a 2002 action-packed movie with some deeply emotional themes. It featured Salman Khan, Dia Mirza, Sushmita Sen, Inder Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, and more in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Dia Mirza 'couldn't stop looking at' Salman Khan on Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge sets; recalls he ensured her safety in 'male-dominated space'