4 Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor movies that will give you glimpse of their 'Desi' chemistry

When two popular actors are paired opposite each other on-screen, they create magic and one such pairing has been that of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Aamir also known as Mr. Perfectionist in Bollywood makes thought-provoking films. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor is one of the most versatile actresses known for her grace and flawless acting skills. Together, Aamir Khan Kareen Kapoor movies have been no less than a wonder to watch.

One aspect that makes this pairing distinct from other popular on-screen pairings in Hindi films has been their quintessentially Indian (or desi) chemistry. Whenever the duo has teamed up on-screen, the result has been loved by the audiences.

If you want to watch one of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor movies or just watch a film with a unique love story then do explore the below-mentioned options.

4 Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor movie list

1. 3 Idiots

Cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Boman Irani

IMDB Rating: 8.4/10

Release Year: 2009

Genre: Comedy-Drama

Where to Watch: Netflix

One of the most popular mainstream Indian films that gives you an important lesson is 3 Idiots. The film gives an important take on the pressure on students in India's education system. In the film, Aamir Khan plays the role of a carefree guy, Rancho while Kareena plays the role of his strong-willed love interest Pia.

Advertisement

Their romantic moments, humor, emotions and funny interactions make the film an interesting watch. From their scooter ride to a doting daughter Pia standing up against her father for Rancho, their chemistry is an important highlight of the film, making it a must-watch in the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor movie list.

2. Talaash: The Answer Lies Within

Cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Release Year: 2012

Genre: Mystery-Thriller

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

A complete contrast to 3 Idiots, Talaash is an intruding psychological thriller exploring a murder mystery, love, loss and some supernatural elements. In the film, Aamir Khan plays the role of Inspector Shekhawat who has undergone a serious personal loss and investigates a murder when he comes across Rosy played by Kapoor.

She is a mysterious escort who holds some important secrets to the murder case. Unlike other films, their chemistry in this film is mostly one-sided from Rosy's attraction. But, there are a lot of mysteries, layers and subtle depth between them making it one of the most unique Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor movies.

Advertisement

3. Laal Singh Chaddha

Cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya

IMDB Rating: 5.7/10

Release Year: 2022

Genre: Drama

Where to Watch: Netflix

Another gem that showcased Aamir and Kareena's ‘desi’ chemistry is Lal Singh Chaddha. The film was an Indian adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump with a heartwarming story. Aamir played the titular role of a simple person who witnesses some major historical moments in India while Kareena played his childhood love interest, Rupa.

The strong connection between Khan and Kapoor in this film was subtle. A typical journey of their characters from childhood friends to star-crossed lovers, brings out the best of their chemistry on-screen. Their tender moments are filled with warmth and a lot of things are left unsaid for the audience to feel, making it a unique option in the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor movie list.

4. Bombay Talkies

Cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor (Cameos), Rani Mukerji, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Release Year: 2013

Genre: Anthology Drama

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Advertisement

Although Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan movies are only three, the stars came together for cameos in Bombay Talkies. It was an anthology drama specifically made to celebrate the completion of 100 years of Indian cinema. It featured four short stories and one of the songs featured Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor making a cameo playing themselves. Although they made brief appearances, the audience got to see a glimpse of their popularity and charm in those few minutes.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor are among the most loved stars in Bollywood with an inspiring legacy. From their lighthearted romance in 3 Idiots, to mysterious connection in Talaash and the heartfelt love story in Lal Singh Chaddha, the duo has always created wonders together.

Which is your favorite among Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor movies?

ALSO READ: 3 unforgettable films of Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan that will make you fall in love with their 'Kahaani'