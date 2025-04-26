Delhi Crime: Shefali Shah calls Emmy Award-winning series ‘defining moment’ in her life; 'My art was appreciated...'

Shefali Shah has received a lot of acclaim for her performance in the series Delhi Crime. She plays the role of police officer Vartika Chaturvedi in the crime drama. The actress, who is gearing up for the third season, recently called this International Emmy Award-winning show a ‘defining moment’ in her life. She mentioned that her art had been appreciated in it.

Shefali Shah attended an event for FICCI FLO in Lucknow, where she talked about some significant moments in her life. According to the Times of India, she said that her ‘defining moment’ happened just a few years ago, even though she had been working for a long time. The actress stated that the moment led to more work for her.

Shefali revealed, “That happened with Delhi Crime for me, where my art was appreciated and I had the opportunity to play a lead role and work at my age.”

Shefali Shah further mentioned that ‘traditional’ movies left little room for real, relatable characters. However, she said that with the rise of OTT platforms, more attention is given to developing meaningful characters.

The Dil Dhadakne Do star added that the theatrical experience couldn’t be replaced, but OTT platforms have been a blessing for actors like her.

Meanwhile, the first and second seasons of Delhi Crime showed the police investigation of high-profile cases in Delhi. Season 3 was announced in February 2025. It revolves around human trafficking and will see Huma Qureshi joining the cast as the antagonist. The new season is directed by Tanuj Chopra.

The synopsis of the show shed light on the plot. It stated, “When the search for an injured baby’s missing mother unravels a massive human trafficking operation in India, DIG Vartika Chaturvedi faces the most challenging case of her career.”

Watch the announcement video here!

Alongside Shefali Shah and Huma Qureshi, the cast includes Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Sayani Gupta, Mita Vashisht, and Jaya Bhattacharya. Delhi Crime Season 3 will arrive on Netflix in 2025. The release date is yet to be announced.

