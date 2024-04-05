5 times when Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra and fiancé Neelam indulged in social media PDA

Global icon Priyanka Chopra’s youngest sibling Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya's roka ceremony took place recently, in an intimate family setting. The love between the duo has been brewing for quite some time now and on April 2 the duo decided to take their relationship a step ahead. Here's a look back at times when the couple indulged in PDAs on their social media handles:-

Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya’s roka ceremony

The couple’s roka ceremony was attended by their close friends and family including Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and Malti Marie who were in India to be a part of their moment. Siddharth and Neelam shared several photos from their engagement one of which featured a cake with pastel icing and topped with the initials of the newly engaged couple and a quote ‘Just Rokafied’. Alongside the post they had written, "Sooo we did a thing".

Priyanka Chopra later took to her Instagram and congratulated the couple. Sharing a few pictures from the ceremony, she wrote, "Congratulations @siddharthchopra89 @neelamupadhyaya all our love and blessings (red heart emoji). #rokafied (two heart emoji)." In another Instagram story, she added, “They did it… Happy Roka.”

When Neelam wished Siddharth with a mushy picture

A photo tracing back to Siddharth Chopra’s 2022 birthday where Neelam can be seen hugging Chopra from the back as he smiles cutely because of her gesture. The picture seemingly from their house had a caption written alongside, “thank god for you.”

When Neelam dropped Siddharth’s unseen childhood pics

This was another birthday post from a year before (2021) when Neelam posted a carousel of pictures. Where some of them spoke loudly of their PDAs, some included Siddharth’s childhood pics. As cute as it can get, Upadhyaya captioned her post, “There are some feelings you will never find words for; you will learn to name them after the ones who gave them to you -Maza Dohta. #happybirthdayboo #sunshineinhumanform “

When Neelam posted a long note of appreciation for Siddharth

On Siddharth’s birthday in 2020, Neelam shared another carousel of her pictures with the man and one of Chopra’s unseen childhood snaps. She wrote a long caption alongside which read, “I’m so grateful for you and all that you do. I love and appreciate our nights in, stuffing our mouths with Lays, watching some crappy show (that I want to watch and you have no choice.), as much as I love going out for meals and drives and exploring new places with you. Thank you for always making sure I’m warm enough, taking me to new places, being your usual thoughtful self, and always motivating me to be the best possible version of myself. You’re a big blessing (and a big pain in the ass sometimes.)”

Back in 2020, Siddharth wished Neelam with a heartwarming post

In an old post that we have dug out, the duo can be seen celebrating Neelam’s birthday with their close friends. Written alongside the post was, “Wish you a very happy birthday @neelamupadhyaya. Have all the cake you can and celebrate each moment. Have a blessed and a great year ahead.”

Check out the first social picture of the couple together!

This was seemingly the first picture of Siddharth and Neelam together that they shared on their social handles and the beginning of their forever. It was Chopra’s birthday poster for Upadhyaya that read, “Happy Birthday to you Neelam. May u always have the greatest and best time ever. A big hug.”