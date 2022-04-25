EXCLUSIVE: Rakul Preet Singh on working with Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn in Runway 34: I crave to do...

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie Runway 34. To note, the movie marks their second collaboration after the 2019 film De De Pyar De. To note, Ajay Devgn will be returning to the director's chair with this thriller, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. Recently, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh had a candid chat with Pinkvilla where they opened up on various topics. The actress also spoke about working with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan in the movie.

When asked if she was intimidated by working with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Ajay Devgn in Runway 34, Rakul Preet said, “No, I would not call it intimidating. I am not a person who gets intimidated because I believe for that moment that you waited for…you have always worked to be able to work in a good film with good actors and in that moment, you give in to intimidation or nervous energy, then…it’s my failure as an actor.”

The Yaariyan actress further said, “But, I get very excited. I look forward to those days or doing those scenes which have excited me on paper where I know that I am going to have great banter whether with Ajay sir or Amit Ji because I like to feed on that energy and it’s just exciting… I crave to do things with better actors and because it pushes you also to do better.”

Watch the full interview here:

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn on Runway 34 release coinciding with Eid: First thing I did was to call up Salman Khan