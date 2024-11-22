5 underrated thriller films on Hotstar that will keep you guessing till the end

If you’re a fan of suspense and edge-of-your-seat thrills, Hotstar has some underrated gems that are sure to keep you hooked. These five thriller films, though not as widely celebrated, are packed with twists, turns, and gripping narratives that will have you guessing till the very last moment. So, if you're looking for something exciting yet lesser-known, here are five hidden treasures on Hotstar that you must not miss.

1. Thursday

Thursday is a gripping psychological thriller starring Yami Gautam as Naina, an ordinary school teacher who shocks everyone by holding her class hostage. As the story unfolds, Naina’s true motives come to light, revealing her connections to powerful forces and a larger, more dangerous plan.

The film delves into themes of power, morality, and manipulation, creating a tense atmosphere where nothing is as it seems. As Naina’s backstory is uncovered, the suspense intensifies, leading to an unpredictable and thought-provoking conclusion. Thursday is a masterclass in psychological suspense, keeping viewers at the edge of their seats from start to finish.

2. IB71

IB71 is a thrilling spy drama based on real events that took place before the 1971 India-Pakistan war. It stars Vidyut Jammwal as a determined undercover agent from India's intelligence agency, tasked with preventing an international conspiracy. The film chronicles his mission to gather crucial intelligence and the covert operations that played a pivotal role in shaping the outcome of the war.

Full of high-stakes action and suspenseful twists, IB71 not only highlights a lesser-known chapter of Indian history but also brings to light the danger and intrigue involved in espionage. The film’s patriotic fervor, combined with its intense storytelling, will leave you captivated.

3. Raid

Raid is an adrenaline-pumping crime thriller based on the infamous income tax raids that took place in the 1980s. Ajay Devgn plays Amay Patnaik, a determined officer who takes on a corrupt and powerful politician. The film shows the complexities of conducting an income tax raid, with each moment fraught with tension as Patnaik navigates a dangerous political landscape.

As the raid unfolds, the stakes rise, and every move becomes increasingly perilous for the officers involved. Raid is a high-stakes cat-and-mouse thriller that keeps the tension building throughout, offering an intense ride filled with suspense, strategy, and daring confrontations.

4. Drishyam

Drishyam is a masterclass in thriller filmmaking. Starring Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, a simple man who gets caught up in a crime, the film takes viewers on a rollercoaster of suspense and intrigue. When his family is implicated in a crime, Vijay uses his intelligence and wit to outsmart the law and protect them.

The film’s clever storytelling and unexpected twists keep you on your toes, as Vijay’s meticulous plans unfold in an intricate cat-and-mouse game. Drishyam stands out for its strong character development and its exploration of the lengths a person will go to in order to protect loved ones, making it a must-watch for thriller fans.

5. Ek Villain

Ek Villain is a dark and suspense-filled thriller that blends romance with intense action. The film follows Guru (Sidharth Malhotra), a former gangster whose life turns upside down when his wife, Aisha (Shraddha Kapoor), is brutally murdered by a psychotic killer, Raghav (Riteish Deshmukh). What follows is a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase, with Guru becoming both the hunter and the hunted.

As the story unfolds, the film reveals deep emotional layers, exploring the cost of revenge and the complex relationships between its characters. With gripping action sequences and strong performances, Ek Villain is a captivating thriller that keeps you engaged until its final, shocking moments.

These five underrated thrillers on Hotstar offer an exhilarating cinematic experience filled with unexpected twists and intense suspense. Each film brings a unique storyline and compelling performances, ensuring that you stay glued to your screen, eagerly trying to unravel the mystery. So, grab your popcorn, settle in, and get ready for a thrilling ride.