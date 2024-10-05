6 Netflix films with characters who we wish were our big brothers

Elder siblings are considered role models in a household. They can be a mentor and companion for their younger brother and sisters. Most of us have grown up watching movies that depict siblings' bond including Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Josh, Agneepath, Dil Dhadakne Do, and more. Some movies featured characters that made us connect to them on a deeper level. So much so that they sent an elder brother vibe to us when we watched them on the screens. So if you wish to cherish the siblings' bond, we have some Netflix films with characters who we wish were our big brothers.

Let's not forget Vasan Bala's directorial, Jigra in which Alia Bhatt plays an elder sister of Vedang Raina. Alia as Satya Anand is protecting Vedang's character Ankur in the upcoming film. Before her, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and other actors have made us admire the supportive nature of their respective characters for close ones.

6 Netflix films with characters that we wish we had in our lives as big brothers:

1. Jehangir Khan from Dear Zindagi

If you have watched Dear Zindagi, you know what we are talking about. Shah Rukh Khan played the role of a psychologist, Dr. Jehangir Khan in Gauri Shinde's directorial. Having SRK's character Jehangir as our big brother would make our lives simpler.

He would listen to our relationship or career problems and offer meaningful advice when needed. Jehangir as our elder brother would simplify complex situations for us. In a scene, Jug made Alia Bhatt's character Kaira understand how we should look for options before deciding to settle down with one partner. Remember the 'kursi' example?

Advertisement

2. Major Ram Prasad Sharma from Main Hoon Na

Shah Rukh Khan embodied the character of an army man in Farah Khan's 2007 film, Main Hoon Na. SRK played the role of Major Ram Prasad Sharma, an elder half-brother of Laxman Prasad Sharma (Zayed Khan). If Major Ram was our big brother in real life, he would provide immense support to us. He would protect us in tough situations with his heroic and brave personality.

Major Ram wasn't just a serious brother. So, he would also spread his charm and have fun with us. And if he is a bit old school, we could also make him try 'cool' outfits.

3. Rahim Lala from Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt as Gangubai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, Gangubai Kathiawadi was a strong figure. In the film, Alia's character Gangubai took the support of mafia leader, Rahim Lala when she was assaulted by a local goon at her brothel. Remember when Ajay Devgn as her sworn brother Rahim Lala brutally beats the goon when the latter arrives at the brothel again?

Advertisement

If Rahim Lala was our elder brother, he would be a protective sibling and show his care towards us.

4. Ranvijay Singh from Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga introduced an alpha male character Ranvijay Singh in his 2023 film, Animal. While the protagonist promoted toxic masculinity and misogyny, let's focus on how he always cared for his sisters. Despite being a highly controversial character, Ranbir Kapoor as Ranvijay Singh always stood by his sisters.

In a sequence, Ranbir's character Ranvijay enters his sister Reet's college classroom after she feels unsafe from the bullies. Ranvijay asks the students, "Kisne chheda meri behen ko?" While we don't support Ranvijay's execution, his fierce personality and protective nature towards his sibling can't be ignored.

5. Monty from Life in a...Metro

Late actor Irrfan Khan's character Monty from Anurag Basu's Life in a...Metro is also on the list. We imagined if Monty could be our big brother, he would be the perfect dose of entertainment. Monty would tickle our bones with his sense of humor. Irrfan's character had a positive attitude towards life. So he would inspire us to live life to the fullest without worrying about our problems.

Advertisement

In a scene, Irrfan as Monty made Konkona Sen Sharma's character Shruti Ghosh feel relaxed on the terrace of a building. Monty asks Shruti to vent her anger by shouting from the top. He says, "Gusse ko andar rakhna nahin chahiye. Usko nikaal dena chahiye." Remember? We surely need a sibling that motivates like him.

Irrfan as Monty showed utmost respect towards Shruti in the film. Monty would respect women and that's the most important quality a guy should have. Isn't it?

6. Gauri Bhaiya from 12th Fail

Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail is one of the most important films released in recent times. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the 2023 movie featured a character called Gauri Bhaiya, an aspiring civil servant. Gauri Bhaiya played by Anshumaan Pushkar was a true example of determination.

In the film, Vikrant as Manoj Kumar Sharma meets Gauri Bhaiya as the latter prepares for his last UPSC attempt. His contribution to Manoj's journey was remarkable. Having Gauri Bhaiya as our big brother would make you chase your dreams. His guidance would help us a lot in our lives.

Hope you liked this list. Thank us later!

ALSO READ: 7 best Shahid Kapoor comedy movies you will have great time watching