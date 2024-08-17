70th National Film Awards: Know how much prize money winners Neena Gupta, Arijit Singh, Ayan Mukerji will receive

On Friday, August 16, the winners of the 70th National Film Awards were announced at the National Media Center in New Delhi. Several B-town celebs have made Bollywood proud by winning some coveted titles. Among them was actress Neena Gupta who won the Best Supporting Actress for Uunchai. The director for the film, Sooraj Barjatya also won the Best Director accolade. She was joined by Arijit Singh who won the Best Male Playback Singer award for Brahmastra and Ayan Mukerji who was honored with Best Film in AVGC.

But did you know apart from the trophy, the winners also get rewarded with cash prizes? According to a report by The Indian Express, the artists who will be winning the Swarna Kamal or Golden Lotus (Best Film, Debut Film, Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Best Director, and Best Children’s Film) will get a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh.

Moreover, the Rajat Kamal (given for Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values, all acting categories, best screenplay, music, and similar categories) winners will receive Rs 2 lakh.

Therefore, Ayan along with producers (Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, Starlight Pictures) and director Sooraj R Barjatya will reportedly receive a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh. Additionally, Pavan Raj Malhotra (Best Actor in Supporting Roles) along with Neena Gupta and Arijit Singh, the winners of the Rajat Kamal will get Rs 2 lakh each.

Apart from them, actor Manoj Bajpayee for special mention for his acting in Gulmohar. However, he won’t be receiving any monetary prize for that but will get certificates. This year, movies and artists across languages who did a commendable job with their films certified in 2022 will be honored at a ceremony held at a future date. They will be honored by the President of India at the coveted event.

Advertisement

This year, the Malayalam-language drama Aattam won the Best Feature Film award with South Indian actor Rishab Shetty bagging the Best Actor award. The Best Actress honor will be shared by Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh.

For more insightful updates related to the Hindi film industry, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: 70th National Film Awards: AR Rahman becomes first Indian music director to have seven trophies; Vishal Bharadwaj stands third