Aachari Baa OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Neena Gupta starrer family drama

Actress Neena Gupta has been entertaining audiences with her stellar performances for decades. From films to web series, she consistently leaves a lasting impression. Now, she is set to return with her latest film, Aachari Baa, and her character in the trailer looks quite intriguing. Curious about when and where to watch the film? Check out the details below!

When and where to watch Aachari Baa

The trailer of Aachari Baa, starring Neena Gupta and Kabir Bedi, was recently released. Along with the trailer, it was also announced that the family drama will premiere on JioHotstar. The film is set to start streaming from March 14, 2025.

The official handle of OTT platform dropped the trailer on Instagram and captioned it, “Baa ki recipe: Sapne, himmat aur dher sara masala! #AachariBaa streaming from March 14 only on JioHotstar. #AachariBaaOnJioHotstar #OfficialTrailer @officialjiostudios #JyotiDeshpande @poonam.shroff @the_hardik_gajjar @iparthgajjar @hrishidp.”

Official trailer and plot of Aachari Baa

Aachari Baa is a heartwarming slice-of-life family drama centered around an elderly Gujarati woman who finds solace in her passion for making homemade pickles. The recently released trailer has been receiving praise from all quarters for its touching narrative and Neena Gupta’s compelling performance.

The story follows Jaishnaviben Anopchand Vagadia, fondly known as Baa, played by Neena Gupta. Having spent her entire life caring for others, she finally receives an invitation to visit her son's home in Mumbai after years of waiting. However, upon arrival, she faces an unexpected situation, she is not there to stay with the entire family but is instead given the responsibility of looking after their pet dog while the family heads off on a trip to Darjeeling.

Amidst loneliness and an unanticipated change in her life, Baa rediscovers her joy by immersing herself in her long-time passion, making pickles. What follows is a touching journey of self-discovery, resilience, and the power of finding purpose in the most unexpected ways.

Cast and Crew of Aachari Baa

Aachari Baa features an impressive ensemble cast, including Neena Gupta, Kabir Bedi, Manasi Rachh and Vatsal Sheth in important roles. The film is directed by Hardik Gajjar and promises to be an emotional and uplifting cinematic experience.