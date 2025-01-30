Aadar Jain calls wife Alekha Advani his ‘first crush’ in beautiful Goa wedding video ft. Ranbir Kapoor’s mom Neetu and Karisma: ‘The first girl I spoke to…’

Aadar Jain, grandson of legendary actor Raj Kapoor and cousin to Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, exchanged vows with his childhood friend-turned-partner, Alekha Advani, in a serene Christian wedding in Goa on January 12, 2025. In a touching speech, Aadar fondly referred to Alekha as his 'first crush'. The video also captures the presence of Neetu Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, who graced the event with their warmth and love.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani have released a stunning video from their fairytale wedding in Goa, and it’s nothing short of magical. The video opens with mesmerizing shots of the floral decor and the serene beach setting, setting the tone for their intimate and picturesque ceremony. The couple is seen in vibrant, printed beach outfits, sharing casual moments as they stroll and chat, exuding effortless charm.

The breathtaking venue features a beautifully adorned aisle leading to the altar, where unforgettable moments unfold. Aadar makes a cool and stylish entry, while Alekha walks down the aisle with her parents, sharing an emotional hug with her mother before meeting her groom. The tender moment when Aadar takes Alekha’s hand is enough to leave anyone teary-eyed.

The guest list features Karisma Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, who added star power and warmth to the event. But the highlight of the video is undoubtedly the couple’s heartfelt wedding speeches.

The groom reflects on their long journey together, saying, “From the moment I met you 20 years ago, I knew in my heart that you were really, really special.” Alekha adds, “Our story began years before I even knew it did. We were just two kids, stealing shy glances at each other at the bus stop.”

Their vows are packed with emotion, as Aadar continues, “I didn't understand back then, but standing here with you today, in front of all our family and friends, I guess it all makes perfect sense.”

Alekha beautifully concludes, “Who would have thought that those quiet moments would lead us here, standing face to face, exchanging vows and promising to spend the rest of our lives together?” Aadar melts hearts as he says, “To the first girl I ever spoke to, my first crush in life, my best friend for the last 20 years, and now, my soon-to-be wife.”

Karisma is seen cheering as the couple seals their vows with a kiss, officially becoming husband and wife. The video ends with Aadar and Alekha dancing their hearts out, radiating pure love and joy.

Sharing the video, Alekha Advani captioned it, “In the place I grew up, with the person I grew up with, we said forever. ~12.01.25~.”

For the special celebration, Aadar Jain looked dashing in a blue formal suit, while the bride stunned in a radiant white shimmery gown.

Apart from Neetu Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, the wedding was attended by close family members and friends, including Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra Jain, Nitasha Nanda, and others, who made the occasion even more memorable.