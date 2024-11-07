AAhead of Coldplay India Tour, BookMyShow asked to avoid black-marketing of tickets by Maharashtra police’s cyber wing

A notice has been issued to the online ticketing website, BookMyShow by Maharashtra police’s cyber wing asking them to instrument strict measures including the sale of name-based tickets for the concerts of British band Coldplay in January and other shows.

According to PTI, an official shared that the notice was issued by Maharashtra Cyber to stop the exploitation of fans who buy tickets from online platforms. The official noted that there has been a growing number of complaints across online forums and social media about problems faced in booking tickets for such high-profile concerts and events through online platforms.

The official further added that many people reported unresponsive websites during the critical booking periods that led to black-marketing of tickets at exorbitant prices, sometimes as high as ten times the original price. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Cyber found that the measures taken by the online platforms were not sufficient to curb the fraudulent activities.

It is worth mentioning that just a few days back, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) launched a massive search operation at over 13 locations across five states - Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Bangalore - in connection with the illegal sale of tickets for the highly-anticipated concerts of Coldplay and Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati. The investigative agency also seized mobile phones, laptops, and SIM cards that were said to be used in the scam.

This came in response to multiple FIRs registered in various states regarding fraudulent ticket sales. The excitement for the concerts of both the stars is at an all-time high amongst the fans. This also caused a rapid sellout of tickets on online platforms, leading to their black-marketing at exorbitant prices.

In addition to this, the online ticket booking platform, BookMyShow filed an FIR against several suspects, alleging them of their engagement in selling forged tickets and inflating prices because of the high demand.

On the other hand, Diljit during his Jaipur concert also publicly apologized to the music lovers from the stage about the ticketing scam. He also requested the crowd to be vigilant and cautious of the ongoing scam, further stating that the authorities are currently investigating the matter. He also mentioned that neither did he nor his team had anticipated that the tickets would sell out so fast.

