Aamir Khan says Sitaare Zameen Par with Darsheel Safary and Genelia Deshmukh is ‘way ahead of’ Taare Zameen Par: ‘It’s a humorous film’

Aamir Khan thought of quitting acting during the shoot of his 2022 movie, Laal Singh Chaddha. Since then, he has been producing some commendable films, one of them being Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies. But after a lot of convincing by his kids and other family members, Khan decided to get back to doing what he does best. Currently, he is waiting for the release of his upcoming movie, Sitaare Zameen Par. While talking about the ‘humorous film’, the actor stated that it’s nothing like its prequel, Taare Zameen Par.

During an interaction with The Hollywood Reporter India, Aamir Khan spilled the beans about his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par. Mr Perfectionist stated that it’s a beautiful story. He further stated that his 2007 film Taare Zameen Par was a very emotional film that would make people cry.

However, Sitaare Zameen Par would make them laugh. “It’s a humorous film,” the actor-producer divulged, adding that the theme is similar to the prequel but the emotional feel of the film is humor as opposed to emotions.

Sharing more about the movie, he stated, “In many ways I feel it’s way ahead of Taare Zameen Par because in the film, the person who was with the challenge in the film, who was Ishaan, was helped by my character.”

According to him, in the upcoming sports drama film, it’s the 10 people with challenges who are helping his character, who is supposedly a normal person. Stating that it’s a real flip from the 2007 movie, the PK actor stated that it goes much further than Taare Zameen Par.

Helmed by R. S. Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, Sitaare Zameen Par also stars Khan, Darsheel Safary, and Genelia Deshmukh in key roles. While talking to ETimes, Safary stated that Khan promised the movie was going to be amazing.

Talking about his bond with the Dhoom 3 star, the young actor stated that Khan is slowly coming to terms with how he has grown up so fast over the years. He added, “I remember one small moment when I asked for a black coffee recently on the set of the ad film. He was discussing something with somebody and suddenly he gave me a surprised glare and said, 'What?'”

For the unknown, the movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 25, 2024.

