EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan reveals her advice to him when he decided to quit films

Aamir Khan had originally decided to quit acting and leave Bollywood during the pandemic, but his family encouraged him to rethink his decision. Following the underwhelming reception of Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022, he chose to step back from acting and spend more time with his family. In an exclusive Pinkvilla Podcast, his daughter Ira Khan revealed that she advised him against making "extreme decisions" when contemplating leaving the film industry.

Ira Khan shared that when her father, Aamir Khan, was deciding whether to quit films completely, she had just started Agatsu. Ira shared, "We (Junaid Khan) basically tried to tell him that he doesn't need to make extreme decisions. He doesn’t have to swing from one extreme to another. He just needs to chill, take a deep breath, and decide next week."

Ira recalled, "At that time, he was trying to figure out if he wanted to leave films or not, and then he decided we should spend time together."

"He came to Agatsu, and I spent a long time telling him about all the many, many problems I was facing. Once I finished, he was like, 'I don’t know what to do.' I thought, Damn it, he was supposed to solve my problems for me," she said.

Ira added, "He did get involved, and now he's on the Advisory Board. But mostly, he went back to making films, and I continued with my work. Twice a year, I call them and give them a full rundown of what happened. But I think that meeting must have inspired him, and he thought, 'No, no, work. I’ll just go back to making films.'

Meanwhile, after returning from his break, Aamir Khan has taken on several projects. He will next be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par alongside Genelia D'Souza and Darsheel Safary.

Additionally, he is in talks with Lokesh Kanagaraj for a potential superhero film, which could begin in 2026 if the script aligns. Aamir is also backing Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.

Furthermore, Aamir is in discussions with producer Allu Aravind about a sequel to the 2008 film Ghajini.

