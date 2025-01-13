Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par is 'wahiyat' film, says Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh: 'Main aisi picture...'

Yograj Singh, father of renowned cricketer Yuvraj Singh, recently shared his thoughts on Bollywood films, specifically commenting on Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par. He expressed strong disapproval of the film, calling it 'wahiyat' (worthless), and mentioned that he does not watch such movies.

In a candid chat with YouTuber Samdish Bhatia on his channel Unfiltered by Samdish, Yograj Singh, father of Yuvraj Singh, shared his thoughts on children's upbringing, stating, "Baccha woh he banega jo Baap kahega," implying that a child's development is shaped by their father's influence.

When the film Taare Zameen Par was brought up, Yograj expressed his disapproval, calling it "baadi he wahiyat film hai," and mentioned, "Main aisi picture nahi dekhta," implying that he doesn't watch such films.

Taare Zameen Par, the 2007 drama directed by Aamir Khan, tells the moving story of 8-year-old Ishaan Awasthi, a boy struggling with dyslexia. The film explores his difficulties at school and home, ultimately leading to his placement in a boarding school.

There, his art teacher, played by Aamir Khan, recognizes Ishaan's hidden talent and helps him excel. The movie highlights the significance of embracing children's individual strengths and earned acclaim for its powerful message.

To celebrate the 17th anniversary of the film, Tisca Chopra recently shared a nostalgic video on Instagram. In the clip, she holds up two notes for Darsheel Safary: one with a list of wholesome home-cooked dishes like dal, chawal, and sabzi, and the other with tempting junk food choices like pizza and ice cream.

Darsheel, without looking, picks the junk food note, but to everyone's surprise, he ends up enjoying a plate of dal chawal and sabzi. Tisca humorously remarks, "Still can't read," a playful reference to Darsheel's role as Ishaan in Taare Zameen Par, where his dyslexia made him struggle with reading.

The actress posted a cheeky caption, “17 years of Taare Zameen Par. Darsheel Safary waiting for a clap back,” and included a disclaimer: “We understand Dyslexia to be a serious issue that affects not just the person with Dyslexia but families too… this reel is for humour only.” Darsheel replied with laughter, “Hahahaha you wait now.”

