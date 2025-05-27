AbRam Khan Birthday: When Shah Rukh Khan revealed how his youngest son mixes accents and it'll leave you grinning

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most celebrated actors in the industry. Even his children, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan, have also been flooded with love from all corners of the world. His youngest son, AbRam, turns 12 today (May 27). On this special day, let’s take a look back at the time when SRK revealed his youngest son gets confused and hilariously speaks mixed accents and languages.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan appeared on the The Kapil Sharma Show in 2016. On the show, he opened up about his family life and even his youngest son, AbRam Khan. He shared, “He is so confused because everyone speaks Marathi at my home. We speak in Delhi-style Hindi. Some people, like my son, speak English, and his nanny speaks Malayalam.”

The King actor further shared that due to this, he speaks hilarious mixed accents. He also recalled AbRam saying to him, ‘this is very heavy’ in a mixed South Indian and Marathi accent, and it’s absolutely too cute to miss. SRK added, “He is a truly patriotic all-India child. He speaks in all languages.”

Kapil Sharma reacted to it and jokingly urged him to teach AbRam Khan the Hindi language. Calling him adorable, he shared that if he ends up speaking South Indian language perfectly, he won’t look like his child.

Advertisement

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in the much-awaited project King with his daughter Suhana Khan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it also stars Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Bachchan, Saurabh Shukla, and Abhay Verma in essential roles.

The shooting of King began on May 21 at Mumbai’s iconic Mehboob Studios. The first day of shooting was all star-studded with SRK, Suhana, and Saurabh Shukla.

Earlier, a report in Mid-day stated that the first day of shooting of King was an intense 12-hour shoot. The report also stated that it is all set to release on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, that is, October 2, 2026.

Pinkvilla wishes AbRam Khan a very happy birthday!

ALSO READ: MET Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan's take on Suhana, Aryan and Abram's ‘privilege’ proves he is a sensible and protective father