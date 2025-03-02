Shah Rukh Khan fans can't get over 'beautiful family' as he gets snapped at Jetty with wife Gauri and son AbRam; WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan’s glimpse always makes his fans excited. The unbeatable aura and his grand presence often make heads turn, compelling people to leave all their jobs just to look at the superstar. This is exactly what happened when he was papped exiting a Mumbai jetty with his wife, Gauri Khan, and youngest child, AbRam Khan. Netizens couldn’t get over the ‘beautiful family’ and the way SRK held his pet dog in his arms. Check it out!

On March 2, 2025, Shah Rukh Khan arrived in Mumbai via the waterways. After word of his presence at Mumbai jetty spread, the paparazzi gathered around the location to capture the superstar in all his glory. As customary, Shah Rukh covered his face with a massive hoodie which he paired with blue denim pants and stylish sneakers. He was joined by his wife, Gauri Khan and son AbRam Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan spotted with Gauri and AbRam Khan:

These days, the Pathaan actor is often seen traveling with his little poodle, a cute little doggie. Yet again, the King of Romance was seen holding his pet cutely in his arms as all of them exited together.

Shah Rukh Khan cutely holds his pet dog in his arms:

Soon after the visuals went viral, netizens showered love on the Khan family. While one couldn’t stop dropping hearts for the “beautiful family”, another thought “Hehehhehe that is soo cute.” A user also hilariously noted that Kartik Aaryan’s dog Katori is traveling with SRK’s family because of the stark resemblance between the two dogs.

Fans shower love on Khan family:

Recent reports suggested that SRK and his entire family will be moving out of their Mumbai house, Mannat, as it will go under renovations. According to a recent report in the Hindustan Times, the renovation and extension work of the house will start in May 2025 and reportedly take around two years to complete.

For that duration, they will be moving to the Pali Hill area of the city. The superstar has rented four floors of a luxury apartment from producer Vashu Bhagnani’s family. Shah Rukh will reportedly be paying a monthly rent of Rs 24 lakh for the flats in the Puja Casa building.