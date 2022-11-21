Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Ranveer Singh clicks with Usain Bolt, Pep Guardiola, Ben Stokes, Chris Gayle, and others

Ranveer Singh is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. He is nowadays roaring under success as the actor was honoured with the Etoile d'or Award at the Marrakech International Film Festival. And now, the actor has arrived in Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the UAE where the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is taking place. For those unaware, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is a Formula One motor racing event where several celebrities and sportspersons have been spotted. Have a look.

In the latest update, sportsperson Max Verstappen won the season finale while Charles Leclerc sealed second place in the drivers' championship.