Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Ranveer Singh clicks with Usain Bolt, Pep Guardiola, Ben Stokes, Chris Gayle, and others
It is evident that Ranveer Singh can’t contain his excitement as he got papped with legendary sportspersons Usain Bolt, Pep Guardiola, Ben Stokes, Chris Gayle, and others. Pictures inside.
Ranveer Singh is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. He is nowadays roaring under success as the actor was honoured with the Etoile d'or Award at the Marrakech International Film Festival. And now, the actor has arrived in Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the UAE where the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is taking place. For those unaware, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is a Formula One motor racing event where several celebrities and sportspersons have been spotted. Have a look.
In the latest update, sportsperson Max Verstappen won the season finale while Charles Leclerc sealed second place in the drivers' championship.
Ranveer Singh marks his attendance at the event, meets several high-profile sportspersons
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh had cloud nine moments after he met several popular sportspersons on Sunday including Jamaican runner Usain Bolt, Manchester City Football manager Pep Guardiola, England Cricketer Ben Stokes, and former West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle among others.
Singh even bagged an opportunity to get clicked with Italian footballer Francesco Totti, Russian mixed martial artist Islam Makhachev, former American Basketball player Shaquille o'Neal, Spanish footballer Sergio Ramos, French footballer Pierre-Emerick Emiliano François Aubameyang, English cricketers Joe Root, James Anderson, and Jofra Archer.
American comedian Martin Lawrence, American rapper Will.i.am, and American actor Paris Hilton also were papped with Singh.
Have a look at the pictures
Ranveer Singh’s Work Front
In May this year, Ranveer Singh was seen in the film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. In December, he will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s film titled Cirkus.
