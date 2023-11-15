Actors who started small and soared to fame: Shah Rukh Khan, Dia Mirza to Shahid Kapoor

Embarking on a dream often begins at the grassroots, a truth embraced by our Bollywood celebrities. The trajectories of some beloved stars serve as profound inspiration—starting from the bottom and soaring to career pinnacles. Witness the transformative journeys of 10 Bollywood actors who, despite humble beginnings with minor roles, have emerged triumphant in their filmy careers. Their stories aren't just narratives; they're sagas of determination and success, proving that starting small is merely a prologue to reaching the zenith of stardom. Let's delve into the inspiring evolution of these Bollywood icons who turned dreams into dazzling realities.

1. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, the undisputed Badshah of Bollywood, initiated his career on the small screen with the television show Fauji before making his Bollywood debut in 1992. Prior to his silver screen breakthrough, Khan took on minor roles in various shows and notably appeared in a single episode of the iconic Doordarshan sitcom, Wagle Ki Duniya. In this brief stint, he portrayed a young man who, in a twist of events, collided with Mr. Wagle using his car.

2. Shahid Kapoor

Before stepping into the spotlight as an actor, Shahid Kapoor honed his skills as a dancer under the tutelage of Shiamak Davar. His journey in the entertainment industry began as a background dancer, contributing his moves to various films, music videos, and commercials. Notably, in the movie Taal, Shahid caught the eye as a background dancer behind Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the song Kahin Aag Lage. Additionally, he showcased his dancing prowess in Dil To Pagal Hai, where he featured behind Karisma Kapoor in the energetic song Le Gayi.

3. Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza captivated 90s kids' hearts when she made her Bollywood debut in 2000 with Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein opposite R. Madhavan. However, before stepping into the limelight, she had a stint as a background dancer in the Tamil song En Swasa Kaatre in 1999.

4. Pankaj Tripathi

The National Award-winning actor, Pankaj Tripathi, has traversed an impressive journey in the film industry. In an early role, he had a cameo in the 2004 film Run. Notably, he featured in the iconic Choti Ganga scene, where Vijay Raaz takes a daring jump into a drainage canal. In this memorable sequence, Pankaj Tripathi's character seizes the opportunity and makes a quick getaway with Vijay Raaz's clothes.

5. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, a leading Bollywood actress today, first made waves as a popular runway model before her debut as Shantipriya in Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan. However, even before her breakthrough in acting, she made a cameo appearance in Himesh Reshammiya’s song Naam Hai Tera.

6. John Abraham

John Abraham, who took the spotlight with his role in the blockbuster Pathaan this year, commenced his career as a model. During his modeling days, he made his first musical appearance in Jazzy B’s song Surma, marking the beginning of his journey in the entertainment world. Subsequently, he featured in a music video by Pankaj Udhas before making his impactful Bollywood debut in the 2003 film Jism, opposite Bipasha Basu.

7. Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, acclaimed for his role in Gangs Of Wasseypur and Sacred Games has made cameo appearances in various films, including Sarfarosh, Jungle and Shool. However, his cameo in "Munna Bhai MBBS" remains indelible. In a scene where a pickpocketer swipes the hero's father's wallet and faces a beating, Nawazuddin played the memorable role of the pickpocketer.

8. Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan had a quick stint in Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay. He played the role of a young letter writer in the movie. But unfortunately, his role was significantly shortened to a blink-and-miss appearance in the final cut. In an interview, he spilled the beans about spending the whole night bawling after Mira Nair broke the news that his role was slashed to almost zilch. But, that tough time became a game-changer for him. He mentioned it kind of got him all geared up for whatever curveballs his career might throw at him.

9. Sushant Singh Rajput

Following his standout debut in Kai Po Che, Sushant Singh Rajput ventured into various film genres, embodying a diverse array of characters. While Hrithik Roshan steals the show with his impeccable dancing in the title song of Dhoom 2, there's an interesting tidbit: Sushant Singh Rajput was actually a background dancer in this popular track.

10. Daisy Shah

Daisy Shah began her Bollywood journey with the 2014 released Jai Ho alongside Salman Khan. But get this, even before that official debut, she had shared the screen with the Tiger 3 actor. Daisy was part of the background dancers in the hit song Lagan Lagi from Tere Naam.

