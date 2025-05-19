Adarsh Gourav shares 4 fun facts about Tu Yaa Main co-star Shanaya Kapoor, giving glimpse of their on-screen chemistry

Fans are buzzing with excitement over the fresh pairing of Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor in Bejoy Nambiar’s upcoming film Tu Yaa Main. The duo plays content creators, and the teaser has already sparked major curiosity online. Amid the anticipation, Adarsh shared his experience working with Shanaya, revealing four intriguing things about her during the promo shoot!

1. Super chill to work with

In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Adarsh Gourav revealed, "For me, there’s no senior or junior. I only worked with her during the announcement video shoot, and it was super chill."

2. ⁠Easy to get along

The Superboys of Malegaon actor also shared that Shanaya Kapoor is easy to get along with and that he is genuinely excited to work with her again.

3. ⁠Cool and relaxed

Adarsh also revealed that, unlike many actors who often feel nervous and scared, Shanaya is quite the opposite, calm and relaxed while shooting.

4. ⁠Sense of Humour

He also praised Shanaya's sense of humor and added, "We were mostly just joking about how hot the water looked while we were actually freezing during the shoot!"

The teaser opens with Adarsh’s character, a content creator, embarking on a journey beyond Mumbai. He’s shown jumping into a pool and filming content for his channel. Things take an interesting turn when he crosses paths with Shanaya Kapoor’s character, who appears to be a bigger internet sensation than him.

He tries to charm her by suggesting a collaboration and playfully flirts while sipping on a cold drink. But the light-hearted moment quickly turns into a nightmare when a crocodile suddenly emerges from the lake, pulling Adarsh under water. Shanaya is left horrified, screaming in panic.

Tu Yaa Main is scheduled to hit theaters on Valentine’s Day 2026, offering a mix of romance, suspense, and survival.

In addition to this film, Shanaya Kapoor is also part of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan with Vikrant Massey. The actress recently completed filming for the project in Baku, Azerbaijan.

