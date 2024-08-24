13 Adipurush dialogues that were more colorful than the rainbow

We have grown up watching many versions of Valmiki’s Hindu epic, Ramayana. In 2023, director Om Raut presented a new (read modernized) version of Ramayana in his directorial, Adipurush. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, the 2023 mythological action drama was criticized for its cringe-worthy Adipurush dialogues and bad VFX.

While dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir initially defended his work, he later admitted his "mistake." Meanwhile, the makers revised some of the dialogues after receiving heavy backlash from the audience. For example, the dialogue that read “Kapda tere baap ka” was changed to “kapda teri Lanka ka.” “Hum unki lanka laga denge” was revised as “Hum unki Lanka mein aag laga denge.”

13 Adipurush dialogues from Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan’s film

1. “Kapda teri Lanka ka, tel teri Lanka ka, aag bhi tere Lanka ki, jalega bhi teri Lanka hi.”

The dialogue was delivered by Devdatta Nage as Bajrang after Indrajit, aka Meghanada, burns his tail in Lankesh’s Lanka. Indrajit's role was played by Vatsal Sheth.

2. “Janki me mere pran baste hain aur maryada mujhe apne prano se bhi adhik priye hai.”

In a scene, Prabhas as Raghava mouthed this dialogue about Kriti Sanon’s character, Janaki.

3. “Mere ek sapole ne tumhare iss sheshnaag ko samapt kar diya hai.”

In a revised dialogue, Indrajit says this line after attacking Sunny Singh's character, Shesh. The dialogue was earlier read as “Mere ek sapole ne tumhare iss sheshnaag ko lamba kar diya.”

4. “Jo hamari behenon ko haath lagayenge hum unki Lanka mein aag laga denge.”

The initial version of this dialogue was read as “Jo hamari behenon ko haath lagayenge hum unki Lanka laga denge.”

5. “Tum andar kaise ghuse? Tum jaante bhi ho kaun hoon main.”

In a scene, Bajrang enters Lanka to meet Janaki. Meanwhile, Indrajit comes and shouts at him. This dialogue was earlier read as "Yeh teri bua ka bagicha hai kya jo hawa khaane aa gaya."

6. “Aap Ayodhya ke Yuvraaj hain, ek sanket karenge toh saari sena aapke saath ladegi.”

In a scene, Shesh tells his brother, Raghava, that he can give a signal and the whole ‘vaanar sena’ will support him in fighting with the demon king, Raavan.

7. “Hum janm se nahin karm se chhote ya bade hote hain.”

This dialogue is from a scene when Raghava meets Sabari, and the latter questions him about touching her feet.

8. “Raghava me mujhe paane ke liye Shivdhanush toda tha, ab unhe Raavan ka ghamand todna hoga.”

Janaki says this line while recalling how her husband, Raghava, won her over after breaking the celestial bow of Lord Shiva.

9. "Brahmand mein jo bhi paane laayak hai tu paa chuka hai phir bhi tu rakshas hi hai. Lakshmi ko paale Narayan ho jaega."

Saif Ali Khan, who plays Lankesh (aka Raavana) in Adipurush, delivered this dialogue while channeling his power.

10. "Aa raha hoon main nyaay ke do pairon se anyaay ke dus sarr kuchalne. Aa raha hoon adharm ka vidhwans karne."

Prabhas, as Raghava delivered this powerful dialogue in the film as he challenges Lankesh to defeat him in the war.

11. "Aap apne kaal ke liye kaaleen bicha rahe hain."

This dialogue was mouthed by Siddhanth Karnik, who played the role of Lankesh's brother, Vibishana. This was from a scene with Saif Ali Khan.

12. "Jali na? Abhi toh aur jalegi, jiski jalti hai wahi jaanta hai."

This cringe-worthy dialogue was delivered by Indrajit during Bajrang's tail-burning incident.

13. "Aaj mere liye mat ladna us din ke liye ladna jab itihaas mein tumhara naam padhkar samman se sarr jhukh jaenge. Ladoge? Toh aage badho aur gaad do ahankaar ki chaati mein Vijay ka bhagwa dhwaj."

In a scene, Prabhas, as Raghava, delivers these lines while motivating his army to win the war against Lankesh.

In an earlier interview with Aaj Tak, Manoj Muntashir shared that defending his writing in Adipurush was a "big mistake." Manoj stated that he is not an insecure person who would defend his writing skills. The dialogue writer added that it was a big mistake and a learning experience for him.

Director Om Raut penned the screenplay of the 2023 film Adipurush. Prabhas was cast as Lord Rama and Kriti Sanon played Sita Maa. Sunny Singh played Lord Lakshmana. Saif Ali Khan played the antagonist role of a demon king, Ravana.

Adipurush was released in theaters on June 16, 2023, in Hindi and Telugu, along with Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. It premiered on Netflix on August 11 last year. The film is also available on Amazon Prime Video. So, if you plan to watch Om Raut’s directorial, add it to your watchlist.

Did you watch the original version or the revised version of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush?