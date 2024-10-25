After Alia Bhatt’s clarification on ‘Botox gone wrong’ controversy, doctor who made claims speaks up: ‘There is a dip movement when she speaks…’

On October 25, 2024, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram story to respond to a video circulating online that alleged she had undergone botox that had gone wrong. The Alpha actress dismissed these allegations as “garbage,” calling them “damaging and exhausting.”

Among those discussing Alia's alleged procedures and their effects was Dr. Sai Ganapathy, a facial aesthetics expert, who shared his thoughts in a now-deleted video. He noted that when she speaks, there can 'sometimes be a dip in her movement, causing her lips to tilt, as observed in the video and others shared by viewers. This was his main concern'.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, the doctor said, “It’s her personal opinion, I wouldn’t like to comment on that. I’d rather talk medically.” Defending his opinion in the video, the expert says, “It’s just a personal judgment and I have not targeted anyone."

He continued, "It can happen to anybody, even some of my patients can face it. These kinds of complications do occur with aesthetic procedures and it’s nothing to worry about. It’s completely reversible.”

In explaining the medical reasoning behind the issue, Sai noted that after reviewing her videos, he concluded that there might have been a problem during her botox procedure.

He clarified that it's not a significant issue, but rather a minor complication that can occur with any injector. He mentioned that sometimes botox can migrate toward the risorius muscle when there is movement.

As a result, when she speaks, there may be a dip in movement, causing her lips to tilt, a phenomenon he observed in several videos shared by others. This was his primary concern.

When asked whether public figures like Bhatt should be scrutinized for their appearances and any claims of surgeries, he expressed that while he doesn't believe it's right, public figures attract more attention from the public.

He mentioned that when celebrities undergo procedures like botox and something goes awry, it raises awareness among people. He emphasized that such situations highlight that mistakes can be corrected, suggesting that if celebrities can experience these small errors, so can ordinary individuals.

However, he pointed out that it’s not about targeting celebrities; their fame gives them a significant influence over the younger generation.

