Agency of Rolling Icons: Ushering in a fresh change in the talent management scene

In a country booming with talent, their management and representation have never been more relevant than now. Agency of Rolling Icons (ARI) understands the importance of the right platform for talent and ensures that they get the right opportunities with informed guidance. ARI, is a boutique talent management agency that also provides exclusive artist representation and management. This can be tricky in today’s day and age – when practically every fourth person has some entertaining value to offer. But, it looks like, ARI likes to take up these challenges and even excel at them like pros. In a short span of time, the company has been able to stand out, and bring about a change in the talent management scene. How? Let’s find out.

How ARI is making a mark in the talent management scene

Range of services

ARI is much more than a simplistic talent management company. It provides a range of different services so clients find a one-stop solution to all their queries and requests related to events. From managing schedules for talents, to doing the behind-the-scenes groundwork, to negotiating revenues, brand partnerships, and consultancy, ARI does it all. Moreover, there are several advantages of choosing ARI – tailored promotion, all-round assistance, and brand building just being a few of them.

The right platform for talents

Beyond the additional services, the central focus of Agency of Rolling Icons is providing the right platform for their talents. A talent undiscovered is a talent wasted and ARI helps to avoid and counter these mishaps. With meticulous strategies and objective-driven decisions, Agency of Rolling Icons is committed to giving that extra push to all the talents whom they manage and represent across the country. In this sense, ARI is no less than a friend rooting for and cheering on the talents from the stands.

Diversified pool of talents

Talent comes from every direction and ARI embraces them all with open arms. From actors, singers, and motivational speakers to sportspersons, chefs, authors, and digital celebrities, ARI believes in managing a diversified talent pool from all genres. So now, clients do not have to waste their time and effort in finding different talents/celebrities for different types of events. For instance, ARI represents DJ Ganesh, who has worked with the likes of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Abhishek Bachchan. One of DJ Ganesh’s best claim to fame was Karan Johar praising him at an interview, for the mix he created with Ranveer Singh’s suggestions at the filmmaker’s grand 50th birthday bash last year.