WATCH: Aishwarya Rai chills with Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley and Camila Cabello at Paris Fashion Week; daughter Aaradhya joins

Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai is best known for movies like Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Guru, Taal, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and many more. While Aishwarya has been away from the Hindi cinema for a while now, the actress has been grabbing headlines for her both personal and professional lives. The beauty queen is now in France to attend a fashion event. A glimpse features Aishwarya Rai chilling with Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley and singer Camila Cabello at Paris Fashion Week. Her daughter Aaradhya joined them during the happy moments.

In a video posted by an X user, Aishwarya Rai can be seen enjoying her day at the Paris Fashion Week. The Devdas actress is sporting a long black embroidered coat with black pants and has a voluminous hairdo. The behind-the-scenes clip shows the beauty queen sitting with Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley. American actor-producer Eva Longoria is also there. All of them are chatting with each other.

Watch the clip here:

Another clip posted by Aishwarya's fan is from backstage of Paris Fashion Week. It features Aishwarya Rai posing with Eva Longoria and Senorita singer Camila Cabello. All of them can be seen happily posing for pictures at the event. Aishwarya's daughter Aaradhya also joins them for the photo session. Aaradhya has her mom, Aishwarya's hand on her shoulder.

Take a look at the clip here:

Earlier, Aishwarya Rai indirectly hinted that there is no trouble in paradise over her marriage with her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan. Recently, a video of Aishwarya sporting a ring on her finger at the Paris Fashion Week went viral. Since Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in July this year, rumors of Aishwarya and Abhishek's alleged divorce have erupted. Aishwarya and Abhishek have remained tight-lipped about the speculations.

Aishwarya Rai recently won a Best Actress (Critics) Award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA). She was honoured with the trophy for her portrayal of Nandini in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II. The actress was accompanied by her daughter, Aaradhya.

Coming back to the Paris Fashion Week, the event began on September 23 and will conclude on October 1 in France this year. It will feature the upcoming summer/spring collection.

