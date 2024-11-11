Ajay Devgn recalls rescuing Aamir Khan from Chimpanzee attack on Ishq set: ‘He started running around screaming bachao...’

Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan shared the screen together in the 1997 movie, Ishq. Their bromance in the Indra Kumar film is still remembered and celebrated by many cinema enthusiasts. While the audience had a gala time watching them in the rom-com, the actors also spent memorable time on set. During a recent event, the actors recalled their wildfire incident that left Khan running around screaming ‘Bachao Bachao’.

A while ago, Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn attended the muhurat ceremony of Milap Zaveri's next film, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, which marks the acting debut of filmmaker Indra Kumar’s son, Aman. During the public interaction, they went down memory lane and recalled sharing screen space in Ishq, which also starred Kajol and Juhi Chawla.

While sharing fond memories, the Taare Zameen Par actor narrated that while filming a sequence in the comic caper, a chimpanzee started to attack him. To this, the Singham Again star added that it was Khan who provoked the chimpanzee by spraying water on him.

“Then started running around screaming ‘Bachao Bachao’” shared Ajay to which Aamir quickly added that this is when Devgn’s action skills came in handy. “He saved me by pulling me out of a moving car,” said the PK actor.

As they spoke about the movie, the Laapataa Ladies producer stated that he feels very happy whenever he meets Ajay. “We don’t meet often, but when we do, it’s always with warmth and love. I really like the person he is,” he expressed.

Advertisement

Ajay also admitted the same adding that they had so much fun while filming Ishq. “We should definitely do another one,” he stated making fans excited for a possible Ishq 2 reunion.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir was last seen leading Laal Singh Chaddha along with Kareena Kapoor Khan. He is currently gearing up for the release of Sitaare Zameen Par with Darsheel Safary and Genelia Deshmukh.

As for Ajay Devgn, he recently shared the screen with Bebo along with Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn’s reunion at event will take you back to their Ishq days; don’t miss their bromance