Ajay Devgn's wish for daughter Nysa Devgan is pure gold; mom Kajol wonders, 'Am I her blueprint or is she mine?': PICS

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are proud parents of daughter Nysa and son Yug. On their girl’s birthday, the Bollywood couple took to their respective social media handles to shower love on her. While Ajay revealed being forced to take selfies, Kajol wondered, ‘Am I her blueprint, or is she mine?’ Check out their posts!

On April 20, 2025, B-town youngster Nysa Devgan celebrated her birthday. On this special day, her parents, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, took to their Instagram handles and dropped adorable wishes for their daughter. The Singham Again star posted a selfie with his girl and revealed that they happen only when Nysa forces him to click one.

In his post, Ajay wrote, “Selfies only happen because Nysa wouldn’t take no for an answer. Thank you for always capturing memories… Happy birthday, my baby! Love you endlessly. @nysadevgan.”

Ajay Devgn’s wish for daughter Nysa Devgan:

At the same time, Kajol also took to her Instagram and shared multiple glamorous images of her child. In the captions, the Do Patti actress noted that it’s hard to tell if she is her daughter’s blueprint or vice versa.

The proud mother further expressed, “Am I her blueprint or is she mine? Can’t really tell now… So much to learn from you always. May the sun always shine for u and may the wind always blow through your rock star hair in the right way. love love love u my darling girl!"

Kajol’s wish for daughter Nysa Devgan:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol is busy shooting a couple of projects, including Maa and Sarzameen. As for Ajay, he is teaming up with Jagan Shakti for Ranger. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Devgn will be indulging in a face-off with Sanjay Dutt in the Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg-produced movie.

An insider told us, “It’s a casting that has come out naturally from the script, as the villain of Ranger has an aura that Sanjay Dutt carries in real life. As the film is set against the backdrop of forests, the makers are designing special looks for both Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt, wherein the former plays the part of a forest ranger.”

Recently, at News18’s Rising Bharat Summit 2025, Kajol revealed that Nysa won’t be entering the industry anytime soon.

