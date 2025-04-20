Nysa Devgan birthday: When Kajol said she's proud of her daughter for THIS beautiful reason: ‘She has the right to…’

Bollywood actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan is celebrating her birthday today (April 20). On this special day, let’s take a look back at the time when Kajol admitted being proud of her daughter and appreciated the grace and self-respect with which she carries herself in public. She also affirmed that Nysa has every right to make her own choices in life.

Nysa Devgan is quite popular because of her spottings and being a star kid. In an interview with Hindustan Times, her mother, Kajol, once talked about her popularity and said, “I feel proud of her, of course. I love the fact that she conducts herself with dignity wherever she goes.”

Further, praising her, The Trial actress added, “All I can say is, she is 19 and is having fun. She has the right to do whatever she wants to do and I will always support her.”

In the same interview, Kajol also revealed that she has always lived without worrying about being a part of a group or following some trend in the industry. She added that she never worries about things like this.

Meanwhile, in a recent interaction at News18’s Rising Bharat Summit 2025, Kajol opened up on Nysa Devgan’s plan of making her Bollywood debut and shared that she won’t be entering the industry anytime soon.

She said, “Bilkul nai...no, I think...vo 22 saal ki ho gayi hai...hone wali hai abhi... I think she has made up her mind that ki nai aane wali hai abhi.” (Definitely not. I think she is 22 years old, and I think she has made up her mind that she will not be coming to Bollywood currently).

On the work front, Kajol is gearing up for the release of her upcoming supernatural thriller, titled Maa. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film also stars Ronit Roy, Kherin Sharma, and Indraneil Sengupta in key roles. The film is all set to hit the theaters on June 27, 2025.

