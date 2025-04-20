Rohit Shetty goes gaga over Deepika Padukone for shooting Singham Again while being 4 months pregnant: ‘Relations like these…’

Deepika Padukone brought her fierce avatar to the big screen in Singham Again, joining Rohit Shetty’s cop universe as Lady Singham. While fans were thrilled to see her in a high-octane action role, there was an inspiring story behind the scenes. It was widely known that Deepika Padukone was pregnant during the shoot. And now, director Rohit Shetty has shared how deeply moved he was as she completed the final schedule while being four months pregnant, adding, "Relations like these are rarely made."

In a recent chat with Game Changers, director Rohit Shetty candidly revealed, "There are 2-3 people (I can call up at 2 am). There’s Ajay sir, Ranveer Singh, Deepika. I’m very close to them. When only the last schedule of our film (Singham Again) was pending, Deepika was four months pregnant. But she came for the shoot."

​In Singham Again, Deepika Padukone portrays Shakti Shetty, the first female officer in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Her character is introduced as a fierce and commanding presence, earning her the title of "Lady Singham" alongside Ajay Devgn's Bajirao Singham.

Shakti Shetty's entry into the film is marked by a no-nonsense, larger-than-life figure, showcasing Deepika’s ability to carve her own distinct space in the universe

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a daughter named Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024. The couple chose the name "Dua," meaning "prayer," reflecting their deep gratitude and joy at her arrival. As of now, Deepika and Ranveer have opted to keep Dua's face private.

In a candid conversation at the Forbes 30/50 Global Summit in Abu Dhabi, she shared that her biggest concern as a parent is ensuring her daughter's well-being.

She mentioned that her daughter is always on her mind and even revealed that her most recent Google search was a parenting-related question: “Definitely some mommy question like ‘When will my baby stop spitting up?’ or something to that effect.”

Balancing motherhood with her professional commitments has been challenging for Deepika. She admitted to experiencing "mom guilt" as she navigates returning to work after welcoming Dua.

