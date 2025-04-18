Kesari Chapter 2: Kajol asks paparazzi to 'calm down' as they interrupt her conversation with Ananya Panday at special screening; WATCH

Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R Madhavan, has finally hit the theatres today (April 18). The film is earning praises for the gripping storyline and amazing performances. A day before its release, a special screening was held which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Kajol. At the event, she visibly gets miffed at paps and asks them to calm down as they interrupted her chat with Ananya Panday.

A video from the special screening of Kesari Chapter 2 is now going viral all over the internet. The video begins with Kajol and Ananya chatting and posing together for the paparazzi.

As paps started screaming to look into their cameras, Ananya complained about the loud noises. She was then seen chatting with Kajol while posing and then the latter got miffed and scolded by saying ‘calm down…calm down guys’ as they interrupted her mid-conversation with Ananya.

At the event, Ananya Panday exuded elegance in a purple saree paired with a heavily embellished halter blouse and carried it in the most beautiful way. Meanwhile, Kajol opted for a white and neon green tie-dye suit with black embroidery and looked stunning.

Apart from them, the screening was also attended by several big celebs of Bollywood such as Akshay Kumar with his wife Twinkle Khanna, Ananya’s parents Chunky Pandey and Bhavana Panday, R Madhavan, Saqib Saleem, Urmila Mantodkar, Tiger Shroff, Dino Morea, Mahep Kapoor, Bhavna Panday, Ramesh Taurani, Anjali Anand, Manish Malhotra and many more.

Meanwhile, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh has hit the theatres just today and it opened to positive reviews. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films, it shows the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Akshay Kumar takes the lead role in the film playing the role of advocate C Sankaran Nair. Based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, it also stars Ananya Panday and R Madhavan in important roles. Recently, Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to review the film and called it an ‘absolute class’ and ‘absolute magic’.

