Akshay Kumar Birthday: When Govinda told Sky Force star after seeing his picture; ‘Hai chikna ha tu, hero kyu nai banta’

As Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 57th birthday today on September 9, 2024. We all know that the actor is known fir his versatility, on screen presence, and wit. Today, on his special day, we take a trip down memory lane and recall a time when actor Govinda saw his photo and said, "Hai chikna ha tu, hero kyu nai banta".

In an old chat show, Anupam Kher asked Akshay if anyone had ever noticed his potential as a hero. Akshay replied, “Govind ji ne muje dekh ke, mai jab unko photo kheechen ke baad, shaam ke waqt unko jaake dikhana padta tha jab negatives hoti thi, toh wo dekh rahe they aur fir muje dekha and, ‘oye, hai chikana haa tu, hero kyu nahi banta’. (Govind ji once saw me. After taking his pictures, I had to show him the negatives in the evening. He looked at the photos, then looked at me and said, Oye, you're quite good-looking, why don't you become a hero?)

I responded, “Sir, kya majak kar rahe ho’ and he said ‘beta hero ban, hero’." (Sir, are you joking? to which he said, you should become a hero.) The Sky Force actor made his big Bollywood debut with Saugandh (1991) before his breakthrough with Khiladi (1992).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kumar was last seen in Khel Khel Mein. Up next, he will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again with Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. Singham Again will hit theaters on November 1, 2024.

Apart from this, he also has Sky Force, Welcome To The Jungle, Housefull 5, and Jolly LLB 3 with Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi and Saurabh Shukla. Jolly LLB 3 will hit theaters on April 10, 2025. Moreover, Pinkvilla earlier reported that Kumar is reuniting with Priyadarshan for a horror comedy. Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan have worked together on cult comedies like Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhaag, Garam Masala, De Dana Dhan, and Khatta Meetha, and are looking forward to their next collaboration. The duo is reuniting nearluy after 14 years.

