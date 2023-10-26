Akshay Kumar's ‘Sanyaas’ rumors leave fans in shock; here’s everything we know

The Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar needs no introduction. From starring in high-octane action movies to pulling gravity-defying stunts, he has always been in the headlines for one reason or the other. This time around, the superstar is in the news again. But for a completely shocking reason.

Pertaining to a leaked video that is going viral on the internet, hinting at AK’s possible ‘Sanyaas’, Pinkvilla decided to decode the full story. We went to the location of Harpic ad shoot and here’s what we found.

Post the shoot, Akshay was seen leaving the location in a tense mood. His banter with a bunch of reporters revealed that his ‘Sanyaas’ could ultimately depend on whether there is a product that is better than Harpic or not. And this remark has left everyone confused.

The leaked video also invited a lot of speculations among his fans; with some guessing it is a promotion for a new movie.

However, one big thing that still remains unclear is which product is claiming to be better than Harpic. And whether that triggered Akshay to make such a comment remains mysterious. Or the whole mystery has something to do with a new launch?

We are eagerly waiting for him to spill the beans. The truth will be revealed soon, and we will keep you updated on this mystery.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was most recently seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Indian Rescue alongside Parineeti Chopra. In addition to this, the actor is all set to star in the aviation thriller Sky Force. Several other exciting projects in the pipeline include Welcome To The Jungle; Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, co-starring Tiger Shroff; Tarun Mansukhani's Housefull 5; and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.