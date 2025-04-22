Who is Ahaan Panday? 8 things to know about Ananya Panday's cousin who is set to make Bollywood debut with YRF and Mohit Suri's Saiyaara

Ahaan Panday is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Mohit Suri’s romantic film Saiyaara, which is set for a worldwide theatrical release on July 18, 2025. He will be seen alongside Big Girls Don’t Cry fame Aneet Padda. Now, ahead of his debut, let’s take a look at all the details about Ahaan.

1. Who is Ahaan Panday?

Ahaan Panaday is Chikki Panday and fitness guru Deanne Panday’s son. He has a sister Alanna Panday who is a well-known content creator. He is also the nephew of Chunky Panday.

2. Ahaan Panday education

Ahaan completed his schooling at Oberoi International School in Mumbai and went on to graduate from the University of Mumbai. Passionate about filmmaking from an early age, he reportedly honed his craft as an Assistant Director on projects like Freaky Ali (2016), Rock On 2 (2016), and the acclaimed series The Railway Men (2023), before making his own debut.

3. Ahaan Panday debut

Ahaan Panday was reportedly set to make his debut in YRF's superhero film with Ajay Devgn. He was set to play the role of protagonist while the latter was to play antagonist. However, the ambitious project, helmed by Shiv Rawail, was eventually shelved.

4. Saiyaara cast, release date and more.

Ahaan Panday’s debut film Saiyaara also stars Aneet Padda in a key role. The film is set to hit the theaters on July 18, 2025. The romantic film is directed by Mohit Suri, presented by Aditya Chopra and produced by Akshaye Widhani.

5. How is Ahaan Panday related to Ananya Panday?

Ahaan Panday is the cousin of Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. He is the son of Chunky Panday’s brother Chikki Panday. This makes him the son of Ananya’s uncle and her cousin.

6. Who is Aneet Padda?

Apart from Ahaan, actress Aneet Padda is also all set to star in Saiyaara. The film will mark her Bollywood debut as a lead actress. She has earlier worked in Salaam Venky and Nithya Mehra's web series Big Girls Don't Cry.

7. Ahaan's debut news and nepotism debate

Just hours after the news of Yash Raj Films launching Ahaan Panday went viral, netizens expressed disappointment. On the comment section of the official post of Saiyaara, netizens urged YRF to give chance to outsiders as well and asked whether the industry is now focused only on launching star kids rather than creating content for the audience

8. Ahaan Panday’s girlfriend

Two years back, Ahaan’s content creator sister Alanna Panday took to her YouTube channel and shared a video where he revealed that he is single.

